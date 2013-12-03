Vin Diesel thanks Paul Walker fans for their love at crash scene vigil

A small memorial was held Monday night on the street where actor Paul Walker and driver Roger Rodas were killed on Saturday afternoon. According to ABC 7 Los Angeles, Walker’s family including his daughter as well as “Fast and Furious” co-stars and friends Vin Diesel, Tyrese and Michelle Rodriguez were on hand.

Diesel, who has expressed his grief publicly on social media, used a local police car speaker to address the crowd of hundreds of fans who have been visiting the crash site.

“If my brother was here right now and could see all the love you are bringing here. If he could see for himself that all of you have showed up to show my brother love,” Diesel says. “At this hard time as the family gets to see all of you. Show the love that you’ve shown Paul. It’s going to stay with me forever. I just wanted to say thank you. Thank you for coming down here and showing that angel up in heaven how much you appreciated him.”

You can watch Diesel’s comments in the videos below.

