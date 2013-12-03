Vin Diesel thanks Paul Walker fans for their love at crash scene vigil

A small memorial was held Monday night on the street where actor Paul Walker and driver Roger Rodas were killed on Saturday afternoon. According to ABC 7 Los Angeles, Walker’s family including his daughter as well as “Fast and Furious” co-stars and friends Vin Diesel, Tyrese and Michelle Rodriguez were on hand.
Diesel, who has expressed his grief publicly on social media, used a local police car speaker to address the crowd of hundreds of fans who have been visiting the crash site.
“If my brother was here right now and could see all the love you are bringing here. If he could see for himself that all of you have showed up to show my brother love,” Diesel says. “At this hard time as the family gets to see all of you. Show the love that you’ve shown Paul. It’s going to stay with me forever. I just wanted to say thank you. Thank you for coming down here and showing that angel up in heaven how much you appreciated him.”
You can watch Diesel’s comments in the videos below.
Vin Diesel is a fucking G.
first off I am sorry for the loss of the driver and the passenger. The thought that one life being lost is more important than an other just shows how america sucks and all morality is gone. With that said Hey Paul Vincent You coward using a crash site to further you in the eyes of fans. I for one have lost all respect I had for you. I don’t know whats worse you addressing the crowd or the POS cops in Cali that let you like you were actually a police officer or public official. You feel better know that you got on your high horse and took the focus of a dead friend and his Driver because that what you did. If i was his mother i would slap your face in disgust but with the death of a child they most likely cant see clear right know but they will one day. To bad the loss of 2 people has to be treated like a side show. There was an accident in some part of the United States Hey Paul Vincent did you go address the crowd there. I am sorry for the lose of any life lost in a car crash but no ones life is more important than an other just ask there family when someone dies. I am sure what I have read about the guys that lost there life’s in that car wreck being humble and caring would not want you to do what you did at the crash site. SUCK UP AND INFLATE YOUR EGO FOR THE ATTENTION YOU GOT! I would bet they just want to be honored quietly.
Are you a freakin moron? This was at a memorial specifically for Paul’s family and for his friends and cast mates, it’s not that no one cared about the death of Roger Rodas, but people didn’t know him, they didn’t see him on screen the way they saw Paul, that was a man with a private life, not a public one – and really, if you’re gonna attack someone, at least use their name correctly, his name isn’t Paul Vincent…all Vin Diesel did was thank the crowd of fans that had gathered at the crash site, he is the spokesman and team leader of the film franchise, he knows how important and hurtful all of this is for the fans, so he took a moment before the cast left the memorial site to say thank you to the fans, some whom came a long way to lay tribute to Paul, for their support and dedication – there is nothing wrong with what he did – he didn’t just randomly show up at a crash site to get attention, he was there because he was suppose to be, because this was a memorial moment that Universal Studio secured specifically for Paul’s family and his Fast and Furious cast mates and crew, so Vin had every right to be there, and he was gracious to say a few words before leaving because that’s what you do when you are the person who has to make the big decisions for a franchise that you and your just-tragically-killed partner represented