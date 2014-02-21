Vin Diesel’s latest Facebook tease offers ‘The Last Witch Hunter’ concept art

#Vin Diesel #Marvel
and 02.21.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Vin Diesel is really good at dropping teases on the world by way of his Facebook page. Most recently, he wrote a post with the following image and the simple line, “I will fill you all in later … but this meeting went well.”

And that”s it! Zooming in on the image reveals the concept art is from the upcoming Breck Eisner (“The Crazies”) film “The Last Witch Hunter”. Diesel will star in the project as the titular hunter who must team up with a witch to save New York City from evil covens.

Summit Entertainment has yet to officially greenlight the film, but don”t expect that to be the case for long.

TOPICS#Vin Diesel#Marvel
TAGSBreck EisnerMarvelSUMMIT ENTERTAINMENTTHE LAST WITCH HUNTERVIN DIESEL

