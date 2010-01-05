Vince Vaughn is reportedly cheating with Ron Howard

After spending the better part of the past five years helming two “Da Vinci Code” thrillers and the Oscar-nominated drama “Frost/Nixon,” Ron Howard is heading back to comedy. Most don’t realize the “Apollo 13” director has a long history in laughers starting with his debut “Night Shift” and then “Splash,” “Gung Ho,” “Parenthood” and the disappointing “The Paper” and “Edtv.” Now, Howard is teaming up with Vince Vaughn for a new untitled comedy about infidelity.

Written by Alan Loeb, the new project is generically described as “an exploration of the comedic fallout surrounding infidelity between lovers and friends.” At least, that’s the word according to trade publication Variety.

The Universal Pictures release will be co-produced by both Howard and Vaughn through their respective Imagine and Wild West Picture show companies.

Howard is coming off the Tom Hanks thriller “Angels & Demons” which grossed over $485 million worldwide. Vaughn just starred in and produced the ensemble comedy “Couples Retreat” which was one of Universal’s few bright spots in 2009.

Production on this new project is expected to begin this Spring in Chicago.