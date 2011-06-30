Vince Vaughn may reunite with Ben Stiller for ‘Neighborhood Watch’

Vince Vaughn is in talks to reunite with his “Dodgeball” costar Ben Stiller in the sci-fi/comedy “Neighborhood Watch,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film centers on a suburban neighborhood watch group that is really just a boys’ club for married men looking to get away from the dullness of their daily domestic lives. They soon step in it when they accidentally discover a conspiracy to destroy the world.

Akiva Schaffer (The Lonely Island member who directed “Hot Rod”) will helm the long-in-development film for Fox.

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (“Superbad,” “Pineapple Express’) wrote the script.

In addition to “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,” Vaughn and Stiller have previously appeared together in “Zoolander” and “Starsky and Hutch.” They both also made cameo appearances in “Anchorman.”

Stiller recently starred in “Little Fockers” and can be seen in a small but hilarious cameo role in “The Trip,” in theaters now.

He’ll soon be seen in Brett Ratner’s action-comedy “Tower Heist,” with Eddie Murphy, Matthew Broderick, Tea Leoni and Zachary Levi.

Earlier this year, Vaughn starred with Kevin James in Ron Howard’s “The Dilemma.”