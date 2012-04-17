Vince Vaughn to star in big screen version of ‘The Rockford Files’

04.17.12

Universal is developing a big screen redo of the 1970s NBC series “The Rockford Files” for star Vince Vaughn.

“Rockford,” which starred James Garner as the titular private eye, aired from 1974-80. The show, with its popular theme song co-written by Mike Post (“Law & Order,” “Quantum Leap”) took a humorous look at a slovenly, fast-talking ex-con-turned-P.I. who worked out of a shabby mobile home in Malibu. It’s not hard to picture Vaughn in the role, although fans of the show will likely miss Garner.

David Levien and Brian Koppelman (“Runner Runner”) will pen the feature version’s script, with Vaughn producing, according to Deadline, who broke the story.

Vaughn will soon be seen alongside Ben Stiller in Jonah Hill in “Neighborhood Watch,” and with Bruce Willis and Catherine Zeta-Jones in Stephen Frears’ Sundance vet “Lay the Favorite.”

