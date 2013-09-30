Viola Davis and Octavia Spencer reunite with ‘The Help’ director for James Brown biopic

09.30.13 4 years ago

AP Photo

Viola Davis and Octavia Spencer are reuniting with the man who helped score them both Oscar nominations in 2012.

The actresses have signed on to star in “Get On Up,” the forthcoming biopic of funk/R&B legend James Brown that’s being helmed by “The Help” director Tate Taylor, according to Deadline. The pair are set to join “42” star Chadwick Boseman in the film, which charts the singer’s rise from obscurity to superstardom. Davis will play Brown’s mother Susie Brown, who sent the future singer to live with relatives after giving birth to him at the age of 16, while Spencer is set to play the role of Brown’s Aunt Honey, who played a formative role in his young life.

The Universal project was written by Jez and John-Henry Butterworth (“Fair Game,” “The Last Legion”) and is being produced by Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger. Production on the film is set to begin in November in Mississippi.

Davis and Spencer were both nominated for their roles in “The Help” at the 2012 Oscars, for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. Spencer took home the award, while Davis was beaten out by Meryl Streep, who won for her performance in “The Iron Lady.”

Will you be seeing “Get On Up” when it hits theaters? Let us know in the comments.

Around The Web

TAGSCHADWICK BOSEMANJames BrownJames Brown biopicOCTAVIA SPENCERTATE TAYLORVIOLA DAVIS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP