Visit the underground in the new ‘Boxtrolls’ trailer

“The Boxtrolls” are coming out to play again.

The upcoming animated film has dropped a new trailer, which gives viewers a closer look at the film's intricate stop-motion world and grimy title characters.

“Boxtrolls” centers on a human orphan by the name of Eggs (Hempstead-Wright) who grew up beneath the city streets in the care of diminutive trash scavengers known as Boxtrolls. When the exterminator (Kingsley) comes around, it's up to Eggs to save the day.

Watch the new trailer here:

Based on the novel “Here Be Monsters!” by Alan Snow, “The Boxtrolls” is the latest stop-motion concoction from Laika Studios (“Coraline,” “ParaNorman”).

It also features the voices of Toni Collette, Elle Fanning, Simon Pegg and Tracy Morgan, although you won't hear them in the new trailer, which depends more on visuals and narrative verse than on dialogue.

“The Boxtrolls” opens September 26, 2014.