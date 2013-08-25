VMAs 2013: Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Adam Lambert lead late arrivals

08.25.13 5 years ago

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Adam Lambert and more arrived fashionably “late” at tonight’s MTV Video Music Awards, along with Daft Punk, Will Smith, Kendrick Lamar and Jennifer Hudson. Check out all the red carpet photos in the gallery below.

