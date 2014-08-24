VMAs 2014: Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande and 5 Seconds of Summer lead early arrivals

AP Photo

Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Gwen Stefani and boy band sensation 5 Seconds of Summer (cue ear-shattering screams) led the early arrivals at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, which is being held at Los Angeles's Great Western Forum tonight with performances from Minaj, Grande, Jessie J, Usher, 5 Seconds of Summer, Maroon 5, Taylor Swift, Iggy Azalea and Rita Ora, and Sam Smith.

Check out all the glamorous photos below, including a shot of Amber Rose wearing a version of Rose McGowan's dress from 1998. Nice try, Amber.