Volstagg is armed for battle in latest ‘Thor: The Dark World’ poster

10.03.13

(CBR) As “Thor: The Dark World” heads into its last month before release, character posters continue to surface for the Alan Taylor-directed sequel. With many of the primary characters already getting their one-sheet, more of the secondary Asgardians have begun getting their due. Marvel’s official Twitter has posted a new look at Ray Stevenson as Volstagg, marking the first of the Warriors Three to receive a full poster. With Volstagg receiving a poster, it’s likely only a matter of time before a poster of Hogun (Tadanobu Asano) and Fandral (Zachary Levi) hit. 

Directed by Alan Taylor (“Game of Thrones”), “Thor: The Dark World” stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston, Stellan Skarsgård, Idris Elba, Christopher Eccleston, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Kat Dennings, Ray Stevenson, Zachary Levi, Tadanobu Asano and Jaimie Alexander with Rene Russo and Anthony Hopkins.

