‘Wadjda’ and ‘The Past’ miss the foreign Oscar cut

The Academy has narrowed its list of foreign language film contenders to nine in advance of the nominations announcement for the 86th annual Academy Awards.
The biggest surprise omission has to be Saudi Arabia’s “Wadjda,” a film many thought might go the distance and win the Oscar. Two other films we’ve been predicting, Canada’s “Gabrielle” and Chile’s “Gloria,” were left off the list as well, while other high profile contenders like Iran’s “The Past,” Australia’s “The Rocket” and Israel’s “Bethlehem” were nowhere to be found, either.
RELATED: Asghar Farhadi on why ‘The Past’ is a brother to ‘A Separation’
Films from 76 countries were originally submitted for consideration in the category. The nominations are being determined in two phases. The Phase I committee screened the original 76 submissions between mid-October and Dec. 16. The group’s top six choices were augmented by three additional selections voted on by the executive committee and voila, nine-film shortlist. (Any guesses as to the three that were saved?)
The five nominees will be selected by invited committees in New York and Los Angeles who, between Friday, Jan. 10 and Sunday, Jan. 12 will view three films per day and then cast their ballots.
The nominees in the category will be announced alongside all other Oscar nominees on the morning of Jan. 16, 2014.
Here is the shortlist of contenders remaining in the Best Foreign Language Film category:
Belgium, “The Broken Circle Breakdown,” Felix van Groeningen, director
Bosnia and Herzegovina, “An Episode in the Life of an Iron Picker,” Danis Tanovic, director
Cambodia, “The Missing Picture,” Rithy Panh, director
Denmark, “The Hunt,” Thomas Vinterberg, director
Germany, “Two Lives,” Georg Maas, director
Hong Kong, “The Grandmaster,” Wong Kar-wai, director
Hungary, “The Notebook,” Janos Szasz, director
Italy, “The Great Beauty,” Paolo Sorrentino, director
Palestine, “Omar,” Hany Abu-Assad, director
Surprising list from what I have seen – and, from what I’ve read. I like BROKEN CIRCLE well enough, but, figured WADJDA and THE PAST would get in ahead of that one. I’m a big fan of THE GRANDMASTER, but, still surprised it made this cut.
As to what 3 films the committee ‘saved’? I’d guess THE GREAT BEAUTY is one. It’s one of the year’s Best Films from anywhere in the world, but, I can also see how it’s challenging structure might have put off the other members of the committee.
I would bet The Missing Picture and An Episode in the Life of an Iron Picker were both committee choices. Third less clear — The Great Beauty is a good guess.
I’m not convinced that The Great Beauty is as challenging to Academy types as we’re implying here. I saw it with the oldest audience I’d ever seen in a theater. They went crazy for it.
I also think it’s important to remember that the special committee can choose fun, easily liked movies too!
Well, here’s hoping for a miracle Paulina García nod, then. :(
I still have to catch up with six on that list, but in lieu of Gloria, I’m going with The Hunt right now.
I hope too Paulina García is amazing in Gloria and she should get the nod to Best Actress, her performance is the best of the year.
Disappointed in the omission of Child’s Pose.
I’m thinking Italy and Cambodia were saved? No clue for the third guess. All I can passionately get behind in this list is the small (minuscule?) chance Liv Ullmann will attend if Germany gets nominated.
I’m delighted to see that The Great Beauty made the cut. I’m half-Italian, and so I always root for Italy – but more to the point, I think the film is really fascinating. Such a sad, oblique film, one that reveals its puzzles slowly and gains on a second viewing. It’s great to see Italy back in the frame after such an uncharacteristically long fallow period in this category, and I hope the film gets nominated.
I’m also very much looking forward to The Broken Circle Breakdown, and to finding out more about the other, lesser-known contenders.
THE MISSING PICTURE!!!!
Holy crap. My favourite film of the year. After it missed the documentary shortlist I figured all hope was lost, but maybe… not? I doubt it’ll be amongst the nominated 5, but I love that it appeared here. Even if wisdom suggests it had to be “saved” by the executive committee.
Given I never thought WADJDA was all that great to begin with, I’m fine with its omission. For such a strong year of submissions, high profile titles were bound to miss. I just hope people don’t start questioning the smaller titles that got through without seeing them first (like IRON PICKER, which I’m sure will be greeted with a lot of “wtf? this over Wadjda?!?” responses).
I agree in principle, though I’ve seen ‘Iron Picker’ and am pretty nonplussed by its inclusion.
Ok, this is surprising. No Wajdja, no The Past, no Bethlehem etc.
This is probably The Hunt’s to lose now…
Well, there goes my plan to have seen all five nominees before the ceremony.
Roadside is now probably regretting that qualifying run for “Gloria.”
For the executive saves, I’d guess “The Great Beauty,” “The Missing Picture, and “The Grandmaster.”
The Academy needs to tighten up the rules on these ‘qualifying runs’. No film should be allowed to “qualify” by playing a week in a rinky dink theater 30 miles from L.A.. It should have to play in a legit Los Angeles/Beverly Hills/Santa Monica theater AND get reviewed by all the local publications. No wink wink, we’re opening for a week in Covina and please don’t review it until it REALLY opens in February B.S.. It usually doesn’t do the film or performers in question any favors to boot. All of the Foreign film actors who have gotten nominations in recent years like Bardem, Cottillard, Bengini etc. were all films that opened normally and not just snuck in under the wire.
I’ve only seen “The Notebook.” Nothing to write home about.
An Episode in the Life of an Iron Picker. Maybe it will get US distribution now.
Will this be a fight between The Hunt and The Great Beauty for the win?
In terms of what voters tend to respond to in a winner, I think The Broken Circle Breakdown is more of a threat than The Great Beauty.
I forgot. Why is Blue/Warmest Color not eligible?
Because it didn’t open in France in time to qualify for this year’s Oscars, so they opted for submitting Renoir instead.
What Andrej said. Films need to have opened in their home countries by October 1 to be submitted — ‘Blue’ opened in France a week or two later. They can feasibly submit it next year, provided it doesmn’t get any general-category nominations. (And we pretty much know that’s not happening.)
France is so dumb choosing ‘Renoir’. blue is the warmest color would’ve taken this field in a wash.
See the comment immediately above — France could not submit ‘Blue is the Warmest Colour’. (Which is not to say they chose the wisest alternative. I think something like ‘In the House’ might have been a better bet.)
Not sure what makes you think ‘Blue’ would have walked this category, though — it’s not exactly to the Academy’s usual taste.
The Wadjda omission stings. Wonderful movie, plain and simple.
Since the Philippines didn’t make it (as expected), I’ll be rooting for Cambodia
Heck yes for Broken Circle Breakdown. That one surprised me. Also has one of the best performances of the year from Baetens.
It’s very deserving of a nomination.
The three comittee choices are, in my opinion, “The Missing Picture”, “An Episode in the Life of an Iron Picker” and “The Great Beauty”. All the other ones are traditional Academy choices in this category. Very sad for “Neighbouring Sounds”.
I was disappointed by The Grandmaster though I’d be happy if Wong Kar-Wai got a nomination.
The committee didn’t watch the Weinstein cut of The Grandmaster, did they?
By my reading of the rules I’d expect them to always review the version that showed in country, but there must be weird cases.
Paulina García can be nominated yet, I want that happens.
I would love to see Broken Circle Breakdown, The Hunt, The Great Beauty and The Grandmaster make the cut, still a shame that Blue is the Warmest Colour doesn’t qualify, it certainly feels like one of if not the most significant foreign language film of 2013