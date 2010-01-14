Wahlberg to return for ‘Four Brothers’ sequel

When “Four” isn’t enough, try “Five.” Mark Wahlberg and Paramount are developing “Five Brothers,” a sequel to the 2005 crime film “Four Brothers.”

That film starred Tyrese Gibson, Sndre Benjamin and Garret Hedlund alongside of Wahlberg as four adopted siblings, although Hedlund will likely be out of this new movie, considering he was killed off.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wahlberg approached “Four Brothers” writers David Elliot and Paul Lovett with the idea of the sequel. John Singleton directed the first film, which grossed $74 million.

Meanwhile, Wahlberg can be seen even sooner in “The Lovely Bones,” opening nationwide tomorrow.