Wait, Guillermo del Toro has a take on Kurt Vonnegut’s ‘Slaughterhouse-Five’ with Charlie Kaufman??

It’s tough to work Kurt Vonnegut out for the screen. It rarely comes together well. But I’ll be damned if I’m not excited to see Guillermo del Toro try with Charlie Kaufman writing. You kidding me??
According to a story that originated at The Daily Telegraph, an adaptation of Vonnegut’s novel, “Slaughterhouse-Five” — which was originally filmed by George Roy Hill in 1972 — is part of the “Pacific Rim” director’s current deal with Universal. Not only that, but he has a writer in mind, frankly the perfect conduit for Vonnegut if there ever was one: Oscar-winning “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” and “Being John Malkovich” scribe Charlie Kaufman.
“Charlie and I talked for about an hour-and-a-half and came up with a perfect way of doing the book,” he told the British newspaper (via The Playlist — the story is not currently available online). “I love the idea of the Trafalmadorians [the aliens of ‘Slaughterhouse-Five’] — to be ‘unstuck in time,’ where everything is happening at the same time. And that’s what I want to do. It’s just a catch-22. The studio will make it when it”s my next movie, but how can I commit to it being my next movie until there’s a screenplay? Charlie Kaufman is a very expensive writer! I”ll work it out.”
Further to that studio mandate, Jeffrey Wells says he has a little added info from a source. Del Toro “is pushing Universal to belly up and pay Kaufman to bang the script out, but Uni won”t pay [Kaufman]”s fee unless [del Toro] assures that ‘Slaughterhouse-Five’ will be shot within 12 months.” The problem is del Toro’s next two projects are “Crimson Peak” and and FX pilot for “The Strain” and they’re set to be filmed back-to-back.
Now, part of me wishes this news didn’t bubble up, because it almost sounds like a project that could have been. That said, I love, love, LOVE the idea of these two guys working together, and not only that, but the idea of del Toro scaling back after the scope of “Pacific Rim” is positively thrilling to me and I think it would be a great way to come out of that world. I can see him geeking it up with Kaufman coming up with ideas much like he did with “Pacific Rim” screenwriter Travis Beacham, and if it’s at all possible to crank this film out quickly and efficiently, it has the potential to be one of those amazing artistic partnerships.
Here’s hoping it happens. Maybe del Toro is scooting the news out there this week, in advance of “Pacific Rim,” to get the press chewing on it in public and help force Universal’s hand. But I’d hate to see this one not work out now that I know about it.
“Pacific Rim” is due out in theaters on Friday.
WHOA! I’m excited!
Kind of off-topic, but is The Strain a movie? I thought it was a pilot he was directing for FX.
Indeed. I should clarify.
How about a Kickstarter to get Kaufman on board? :p
I think the problem is more that Uni doesn’t want to pay for a script that’s never shot. Del Toro tends to keep a pretty full dance card and the studio wants to make sure he intends to make this film before the Second Coming.
That really smells like a BS excuse. Studios option scripts all the time, and then pay writer after writer to revise and doctor the scripts they already paid for. Screenwriting is one of the biggest money pits in Hollywood and the studios practically fall all over themselves to throw money at established writers (ironically, being an aspiring screenwriter is a truly thankless job).
More than likely the studio is leery of the project and wants to see if Pacific Rim is a dud before they throw more money at another Del Toro film that may have a limited appeal. Additionally, I’d bet the studio is ambivalent about Kaufman’s involvement. Financially speaking, his films are great cinema but have problematic ROI.
George Roy Hill’s version is already pretty super.
Vonnegut’s first novel was “Player Piano.” “Slaughterhouse-Five” was his sixth.
I think I was getting at “first filmed novel,” but anyway, indeed. And “Player Piano” was MY first Vonnegut novel, too. :)
The man must have nearly 3 dozen ideas for movies, so he needs to work faster to actually produce some of them…
interesting just when i think del torro has enough protects to keep him busy for a long time now comes his take on the classic slaughter house five if any one should try it and pull it off maybe del torro can. though this proably also means another project away from him maybe finaly getting the okay for at the mountains of maddness
And so it goes.