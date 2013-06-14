Waiting for a heavyweight in the animated Oscar race

Yesterday’s Variety story about “Despicable Me 2” receiving a standing ovation at its world premiere at the Annecy Animation Festival in France on Wednesday evening didn’t seem especially noteworthy. At any film festival, a standing ovation is just as often a polite formality as it is an acknowledgement of exceptional achievement, and as reporter John Hopewell noted, the French-crafted film was always likely to be warmly received at a local fest.
Perhaps I’m just having a hard time imagining a follow-up to 2010’s perfectly agreeable, perfectly unremarkable slice of family silliness being all that spectacular: beyond more cute minion antics, it’s hard to see much room for growth in the slight (albeit hugely popular) original. Still, I’d welcome the possibility of being pleasantly surprised, since the 2013 animation landscape thus far has been distinctly flat.
Spring turned up DreamWorks Animation’s “The Croods” and Fox’s “Epic” — both reasonable hits with the undiscriminating family market, but both paint-by-numbers works on any artistic level. And the fight for the biggest animated hit of the summer doesn’t look much more inspiring, with a sequel (“Despicable Me 2”) facing off against a prequel (“Monsters University”) that isn’t looking to be one of Pixar’s more beloved efforts. Reviews for the belated follow-up to 2001’s “Monsters Inc.,” which opens next week, are more polite than enthusiastic, marking the third straight year that the animation house, following an uninterrupted streak of critical and commercial smashes from 2007’s “Ratatouille” to 2010’s “Toy Story 3,” has failed to master the formula.
Perhaps DreamWorks Animation’s summer offering, the snail-race comedy “Turbo,” might surprise, though it doesn’t look too promising from afar — and the company has had a wobbly record of late. DisneyToon’s “Planes” awaits in August, but as a spin-off of Pixar’s profitable but widely disliked “Cars” franchise that was once slated for a direct-to-video release, it’ll have its own critical preconceptions to overcome.
All of which means we might have to wait until the colder weather sets in for the Best Animated Feature Oscar race to begin in earnest. That’s par for the course in all other Oscar categories, of course, but for the last six years running, the winning animated feature has been a pre-July release in the US — and in all but one of those cases, the film practically walked to victory. If that’s the case this year, it’ll be a sorry race indeed.
Of course, as we learned earlier this year, you underestimate Pixar in this race at your peril. Since “Monsters, Inc.” lost the inaugural animated feature Oscar to DreamWorks’s “Shrek” nearly 12 years ago, the only Pixar productions to lose this race have been, tellingly, “Cars” and “Cars 2” — the latter failing even to secure a nod. Many thought last year’s amiable Highland fling “Brave” — liked by many, but widely agreed to be one of the studio’s less inspired efforts — would join the talking cars on the Oscar sidelines, but it ended up winning the mostly hotly contested race in the category’s uneventful history, beating Disney’s hipper, more acclaimed (and many might say more Pixar-esque) “Wreck-It Ralph” in the process.
“Brave”‘s come-from-behind victory proved that the lure of the familiar can be a key factor in this race, but can that voter complacency really extend to “Monsters University?” The only sequel to take the award to date has been “Toy Story 3” — but there can be no doubt that its two predecessors would also have won the Oscar had it been there for the taking in 1995 and 1999, respectively. Is the Academy will to hand the gold to a sequel to the film they passed over?
Meanwhile, “Despicable Me 2” and, later this year, “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2” are looking to take the question even further: in a field this seemingly weak, will the animators’ branch be forced to include sequels to films they didn’t even nominate? We don’t yet know if the 2013 animation slate will be large enough to force a five-wide nominee field, but if it does, that’s that distinct possibility. (“Despicable Me,” it’s worth remembering, would surely have been nominated in a field of five back in 2010, but despite a healthy precursor showing, it was rightly kept out of the final three by Sylvain Chomet’s arthouse underdog “The Illusionist.”)
If the Academy does indeed decide (for the first time since “Happy Feet” took the 2006 Oscar) that the year’s spring and summer releases aren’t up to snuff, it could finally be Disney’s year in the category. Kris recently discussed the possibility of the buried Mickey Mouse short “Get a Horse!” being a force in the Best Animated Short race, but we could be in for a package deal: the short will released in theaters in November alongside the studio’s elaborate feature fairytale “Frozen,” which might emerge as the one to beat.
“Frozen,” the Mouse House’s long-mooted adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen story “The Snow Queen,” has rather a lot riding on it, and the first trailer will be eagerly scrutinized when it land next week. Like 2010’s Rapunzel riff “Tangled,” it’ll be looking to match the studio’s classic storytelling sensibility to the demands of a 21st-century kiddie audience — it’s no coincidence that both films opted for snappy, past-participle title changes in an attempt to sound more contemporary (and, sadly, disguise the female focus of their narratives).
The inordinately expensive “Tangled” succeeded to a degree, grossing $200 million in the US — though it missed out on an Oscar nod. (Like “Despicable Me 2,” it was a victim of 2010’s three-wide field.) Other late-year options include Relativity Media’s Thanksgiving comedy “Free Birds,” while GKIDS’s delightful “Ernest and Celestine” — a critical hit at Cannes last year that has yet to set a release date — should be a welcome specialty option in the mix. But if “Frozen” doesn’t deliver, we could be in for a less-than-animated race.
“…that isn’t looking to be one of Pixar’s more beloved efforts.”
Everyone can just speak for themselves on that, I guess, because I don’t get the apathy. I absolutely loved it and would put it above Brave, A Bug’s Life, Cars and Cars 2. Not the top tier, no, but not cause for the same old line that’s trotted out every year about Pixar not reaching its own bar. It’s a delight. And I went in expecting diminishing returns.
Interesting. How about in relation to WALL-E (which I know you were never crazy about)?
WALL-E’s definitely a better film. I just think this one has a lot of charm and enough smarts to elevate it above the usual, and really, isn’t that the Pixar pedigree?
My overall ranking of the studio’s movies has changed a bit. Now I’m at:
1. Finding Nemo
2. Ratatouille
3. Toy Story 3
4. Toy Story
5. Monsters, Inc.
6. Up
7. Toy Story 2
8. Wall-E
9. The Incredibles
10. Monsters University
11. Brave
12. Cars
13. A Bug’s Life
14. Cars 2
Please, forgive me you two, just wanted to say… I love that you guys disagree and debate about it on the comments. Some bloggers that share a website just AGREE IN EVERY SINGLE THING and it’s really annoying. Thanks for that, maybe I wouldn’t have typed if I wasn’t this drunk. LOL
Ps: Please forgive my English, I’m Brazilian.
Glad to hear you say that. I agree the site works well because we have different, but mutually respectful, perspectives. And your English is fine!
Yeah I like that, too. Nothing grates more than when personalities merge. There’s having your co-contributor’s back and then there’s boring convergence.
I have a feeling that Walking with Dinosaurs will be fierce competition
Given that the film merges computer-animated and live-action imagery, will it be eligible?
If The Smurfs, Cats & Dogs 2, and Looney Toons Back in Action were eligible, I don’t see why this couldn’t be. Plus it looks artistic enough to take it at least to a nomination.
My Little Pony: Equestria Girls all the way.
But seriously, this year has been terrible (I kind of liked The Croods, but that’s about it); maybe the Academy will finally be forced to give the Oscar to a smaller foreign film like Ernest and Celestine, which I’ve heard is great.
Ernest and Célestine already played here in Montreal, a few months ago, and it is utterly charming. I’d love to see it get at least a nomination, if not the Oscar.
I note you mention “Frozen”‘s generic title; this year we’ve got that and “Epic”, and last year’s “Brave”.
I think it may have less to do with “Tangled” then “Up,” which is about as generic a title as you can make, and was a success with critics, audiences AND awards.
A super generic title is about the only thing you can easily rip off from that movie; even if I’m being overly cynical with my “Up” theory, it’s a trend. I can’t wait until the super-generic one word animated movie title fad dies out.
Okay honestly. STOP WITH THE PIXAR BASHING! They haven’t lost anything. Brave was great! Cars 2 was decent, and just because people are lukewarm about Monsters University doesn’t really detail anything. Every film has bad reviews, people think that just because Pixar has ONE BAD REVIEW means that we have lost all faith in the company. I still love the company and am faithful that Monsters University will be great. Don’t judge until you see it yourself.
Yeah, Brave was very good. I loved Wreck it Ralph, but cant begrudge Brave of winning the Oscar. Brave was absolutely gorgeous and told a great little story.
Brave got better in repeated viewings, that was really a surprise. But even the best version of Brave isn’t up to the worst version of Up, Wall-E or Toy Story.
No bashing going on here, and no faith is being lost — but when a company sets standards as high as Pixar has done for themselves, their admirers are obviously going to do the same.
And as I said in the article, the reviews for Monsters University aren’t bad.
I know its not thought of as anything remarkable, but I absolutely loved The Croods. The stpry was charming and the animation was eye-popping.
“Spring turned up DreamWorks Animation’s “The Croods” and Fox’s “Epic” — both reasonable hits with the undiscriminating family market, but both paint-by-numbers works on any artistic level.”
I wouldn’t call ‘The Croods’ as necessarily “by-numbers” as many other Dreamworks films. I personally think it’s very genuinely charming, touching and beautiful, at least enough to merit a nomination. Dreamworks often has at least one film in the fray, and ‘Croods’ is likely to have more favor behind it than ‘Turbo’ will.
I do agree that it will be a weaker year in animation this year.
The Adventures of Tintin The Secret of the Unicorn. Absolutely 100% for the win.
The problem with Brave (besides it being fairly rote and unimaginative) is that it is not a Pixar film.
Brave is a DISNEY film.
In that everything about it screams… DISNEY.
It’s Princess film. It’s what it is. And it’s what Disney does. NOT what Pixar does.
Pixar for so long stayed away from the Disney Princess formula. And they should’ve stayed away from Brave.
Last year in animation was weird, because while Pixar made an unremarkable Disney film (which they’ve mostly all been since Pocahantas, except maybe for underrated gem, Bolt) Disney made a fantastic Pixar film in Wreck-it-Ralph that is the best “Pixar” film since Up.
For so long Pixar was always willing and striving to be original, but with Cars 2 and Brave, they embraced the cookie-cutter culture of their Disney overlords a little too well, while some of Pixar seemed to rub-off on Disney (guessing it’s Lasseter’s influence, though, he is the guy behind Cars 2, so what do I know?) with Wreck-it-Ralph.
I have high hopes for Monsters, Inc. in that the peeps at Pixar bring a little bit of that Toy Story 2 magic to the proceedings.
Though, I have to wonder… with films like Cars 2 and Brave, if they weren’t great because they were missing a key ingredient so many of the non-Brad Bird early Pixar films had that those films didn’t:
The late Joe Ranft, who’s shocking death in a car accident may have taken away too big a chunk of what gave Pixar their soul.
And I think that may be at the heart of what’s been ailing Pixar. Lasseter runs Disney and isn’t overseeing the day to day. Andrew Stanton and Pete Docter are still there, and Lee Unkrich is, too, but without John there added to Ranft’s death, I wonder if Pixar isn’t just a little bit rudderless?
Hopefully, films like Inside Out will do well, and Pixar can get out of this rut of making sequels (or prequels), which, except for the Toy Story films which have improved with each iteration, always seem to have less and less an impact with each successive film.
As it stands now, I say Pixar’s run from Toy Story in 1995 through Toy Story 3 in 2010, is perhaps the greatest in the history of any studio, animation or otherwise, and that includes the early run Disney had with Snow White through Bambi in 1937-1942 and their later run from The Little Mermaid through The Lion King in 1989-1994.
I’d love to see them get back to that.
Maybe they can kidnap Brad Bird off preproduction of Tomorrowland and lock him in a hotel room until he comes out with the next great original idea for a Pixar film.
Should be, “I have high hopes for Monsters UNIVERSITY” and not *Inc.*
I completely agree with your breakdown comparison of Wreck-it Ralph and Brave. WiR was one of the highlights of the year for me, and one of the best animated films that I’ve seen in years. Brave was a film that LOOKED amazing, but was mostly devoid of that certain magic quality that Pixar usually instills in their films. I’ve never thought about the film after seeing it last year and I’ve never had a yearning to re-watch it (unlike WiR, which I’ve watched multiple times.)
I don’t particularly mind Pixar making sequels to their films, if they can come up with a story that warrants a sequel. The Toy Story films always such an open-world where there were endless possibilities of adventures a group of living toys could get into, so each sequel in that franchise has gotten even better than the last (and all of the shorts that have been made since then have been delightfully entertaining films.) I just worry about sequels to films that seemed to tie everything together by the end of the film (I don’t think there would be any reason to create a Wall-E, Ratatouille, or Up sequel for example.) As long as they are operating on the same level as they were when they made Toy Story 3, then I’m totally down for a prequel or a sequel to Monster’s Inc., The Incredibles, or Finding Nemo.
We’ll see what they can do, but if Pixar isn’t running on all cylinders (like they haven’t really been since Toy Story 3), then they are capable of producing as unremarkable films as any other animation studio – which is a surprise since they had such a string of dominance in that field for so long…
This post is kind of ironic as Wreck-It Ralph suffered from some of the same problems as Brave did.
To me Cars 2 is one of pixars best films, and im too indecisive to put them in order of best to worst 1-14, but my 2 favorites are Ratatouille and WALL-E.
I wonder if The Incredibles will have a different meaning years after its release. Or a deeper appreciation about the film after all that has happened over the years. I would rank it second to Finding Nemo.
If there was ever a year where Studio Ghibli could swoop in and snatch the wigs off of the major studios, this would be the year. Miyazaki’s The Wind is Rising could really be a film to look out for, but it’s just too bad it takes so long to localize their films and getting the dubbing done properly (which I realize is the only way they would be able to make any money off the films since subtitled animated films are box office poison.) I’m sure next year, either of the Studio Ghibli films will hopefully be released in the US by then, but I just wish that somehow The Wind is Rising/The Wind Rises could come out in a year as wide open as this one and win another Oscar for Miyazaki (if it is indeed warranted, which lbr – when are his films ever anything less than incredible?)
I happened to really love Tangled (even more so than Toy Story 3, but not by much) so I have hopes for Frozen. I really hope that film has what it takes to be a worthy winner, since I don’t think there has actually ever been a Disney Animated Studios film to actually win best animated film yet (obviously Disney owns Pixar, but I’m talking about an actual in-house production.)
I think 2010 was a really great year for American animation. While all the awards went to Toy Story 3, I still would easily watch How To Train Your Dragon, Despicable Me, Megamind and Tangled any time of day.
Speaking of which, Megamind was really holds up and was pretty underrated. A much better Superman story than Superman Returns and Man of Steel.
2010 was a really good year for animation. I really did enjoy a lot of the studio films that came out that year and I really wish they could’ve had 5 nominees that year (b/c no doubt Despicable Me and Tangled would’ve been included in the final list.) I’ve never actually seen Megamind yet, but I’ve been meaning to do that for a while. Now that I’ve seen Man of Steel, I may need to catch up with Megamind to compare.
This year is looking truly terrible for the category and now more than ever should prove they need some sort of bar to be reached. It’s all well and good for there to be 18 animated titles and five nominees when the contenders are good. If they’re all crap what’s the point?
This’ll be a year to see how far the foreign titles can make it into the race.
If a few of these films can make it to the US in time, then this will be my prediction for Best Animated Feature:
1. Ernest & Celestine
2. The Wind Rises
3. Wolf Children
4. Monsters University
5. Frozen
If TWR gets its American release pushed to next year, then I think it’ll be interesting to see it and Song of the Sea duke it out. I personally think animation in America is in a terrible, terrible slump, but it’s nothing it can’t pull itself out of. All it takes is one great film.