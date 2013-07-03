Wale earns first No. 1 on Billboard 200, Kanye West’s ‘Yeezus’ falls big

07.03.13 5 years ago

Moving 158,000, Wale bows at the top of the Billboard 200 this week with “The Gifted,” which becomes his first No. 1 on the album sales tally ever. His previous 2011 effort “Ambition” peaked at No. 2 but with 164,00.

J. Cole”s “Born Sinner” sits tight at No. 2 with 84,000, a 72% sales decline.
Kanye West”s No. 1 album from last week, “Yeezus,” takes a big sales hit as it moves 65,000, an 80% decline. It is the fourth largest sales decline in SoundScan history.
Skillet”s new “Rise” debuts at No. 4 with 60,000. The Christian rock group”s last album “Awake” started at No. 2 with 68,000 in 2009.
Daft Punk”s “Random Access Memories” moves up No. 6 to No. 5 (31,000, -23%) and Florida Georgia Line”s “Here”s to the good Times” ascends No. 8 to No. 6 (31,000, -7%).
India.Arie”s “SongVersation” bows at No. 7 with 31,000. Her last 2009 effort “Testimony: Vol. 2, Love & Politics” made it to No. 3 with 75,000.
Imagine Dragons” “Night Visions” climbs No. 10 to No. 8 (29,000, +13%).
A different rock act, August Burns Red, debuts at No. 9 with “Rescue & Restore” (26,000). “Leveler” from 2011 topped out at No. 11 with 29,000.
Black Sabbath rounds out the top tier, as “13” slips No. 5 to No. 10 (25,000, -44%).
Sales this week were down 10% compared to the previous week and down 13% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are down 6% so far.

