A ‘Walking Dead’ Star Predicts That The Franchise Will Become The Next ‘Star Trek’ And Survive For Decades

04.16.19

What is dead may never die. That’s a Game of Thrones quote, but it could also apply to The Walking Dead, the other biggest show on cable. The flagship series and Fear the Walking Dead will soon enter seasons 10 and 5, respectively, and there’s another spinoff, this one centered around two young female protagonists who “come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it,” and “multiple feature-length projects” on the horizon. That’s a lot of zombie content! No wonder AMC wants the franchise to be around for “around 30, 40, 50 years.”

Ross Marquand (Aaron) is a fan of that idea. The actor thinks The Walking Dead could be the next Star Trek, with a cultural footprint that far outlasts the original series. “It’s like Star Trek. It will go on for like 30 years, hopefully,” Marquand told Heart FM. “That would be great. The fans like it. It’s a universally loved show because it deals with themes that everyone can relate to.”

Who among us can’t relate to a “Toxic Avenger” zombie?

AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan has discussed his long-term plans for the franchise in the past, saying, “The Walking Dead is a universe… and we have a plan to manage over the next decade, plus. That plan is a careful plan to respect the world of the fans of that world.” But for now, look out for the Fear the Walking Dead season five premiere on June 2.

(Via Digital Spy)

