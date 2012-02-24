‘Walking Dead’ elects David Morrissey as The Governor

David Morrissey has landed one of the most anticipated roles in the upcoming third season of AMC’s “The Walking Dead.”
AMC announced on Friday (February 24) that Morrissey has been cast as The Governor, a character whose very name sense shivers up and down the spines of fans of the “Walking Dead” comic series.
Of The Governor, the cable network only says that he’s “the leader of Woodbury, a small settlement of survivors, and becomes the chief antagonist for Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his group.” That’s only the tip of the iceberg, but fans have been wondering how much of the Governor arc can be aired on AMC since the TV series was announced.
The character will appear in the 16-episode third season of “The Walking Dead,” which will begin production later this spring.
Casting rumors involving The Governor have long run rampant, building to a crescendo last month when makeup guru Tom Savini publicly lobbied for the role himself, but added he didn’t expect to get it because the network wanted John Hawkes.
Instead, the role went to 47-year-old British thespian Morrissey, whose British TV resume includes “State of Play,” “Meadowlands,” “The Deal” and “Blackpool.” It’s disturbing, but possible, that Morrissey is best known to American audiences as the male lead in “Basic Instinct 2.”
Good God!!! Another horriby mangled Southen Accent…Honestly, why could’nt they just have given it to John Hawkes…
SYD – You don’t know that Hawkes would have had any interest. He’s on his way to an almost guaranteed Oscar nomination for “The Surrogate” and he may figure this is the moment for him to make a little movie money while he has the chance. Mostly, that Hawkes thing was based only on third-hand rumors percolated through Tom Savini, so who knows?
-Daniel
Just like that Oscar nod Michael Shannon was supported to get.
Greg – You’ll see the movie and then you’ll see how Hawkes’ performance is different from Shannon’s. And I didn’t even LIKE “The Surrogate.”
-Daniel
I would necessarily say that Ricks accent is horribly mangled. You may be from the south and hear one southern accent but I live in the south and might hear a different one.
I do not question his ability to portray this part beautifully! I hope he is permitted to keep his accent. It would make the part much more powerful
It’s cool they have The Governor planned. Now, about Michonne . . . Any word on if she’ll be making an appearance in the TV series, or if so who will (or might) be playing her?
-Cheers
Dave – I’d certainly ASSUME you can’t not have her and that we’ll get casting on that in the next month or so… Though it remains a total mystery how — without any spoilers — they’ll be able to handle any of that stuff…
-Daniel
Danai Gurira will be playing Michonne. Robert Kirkman announced it himself on the episode of Talking Dead that aired right after the season finale.
Forget Morrisey. They need to get 5 more compelling actors in this mix. Show is devoid of them
Morrissey will do a great job, he is an excellent actor, I really do think he can pull off being the Governor.
/agree