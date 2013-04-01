‘Walking Dead’ finale draws 12.4 million viewers for AMC

If you were looking at Sunday’s network ratings and wondering where all of the young viewers went, we’ve found them: They were watching the finale of “The Walking Dead” on AMC.
The third season finale of “The Walking Dead” drew a whopping 12.4 million viewers, including 8.1 million in the key 18-49 demographic, making it Sunday’s top program on all of TV in both measures. In addition, the key demo audience was comfortably the best on all of television for the week.
And yes, both numbers hit network ratings for AMC.
In total viewers, “The Walking Dead” was up by 38 percent over the Season 2 finale, rising 36 percent among adults 18-49 and 31 percent among adults 25-54.
For the season, “Walking Dead” is TV’s top show among adults 18-49, averaging nearly 7.03 million viewers, ahead of the 6.79 million for “The Big Bang Theory.”
Sunday’s 10 p.m. airing of “Talking Dead” drew 5.2 million viewers, including 3.3 million among adults 18-49.
“Two words: Grateful. Dead. It”s a joy that we get to work with such tremendous talent to make ‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘Talking Dead’ come to life for audiences that continue to engage and grow,” blurbs Charlie Collier, AMC”s president. “In just three seasons, ‘The Walking Dead” has become a pop-culture phenomenon, entertaining millions of passionate viewers and obliterating traditional lines between cable and broadcast television.”
The fourth season of “The Walking Dead” will return in October.
Well, that’s not a good sign for the prospects of improving the quality of the show (if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it).
This will make up for the fact that The Killing will get exactly 12 viewers.
Wait a minute there tarzan, I watched both series, their both good in their own ways I believe. Just as is “Hell on Wheels” which is coming back for it’s 3rd season here pretty soon. I’m looking forward to “The Killings” new season very much as well so I guess I will be one of that 12 member audience your referring to. Just for the record I’m a dude to. Personally I liked it better then “Mad Men” or “Breaking Bad”. I’m looking forward to some other series they have in the works as well, one being “Low Winter Sun” starting soon I guess.
The season started out great but the finale was sort of a popcorn fart in comparison. Just when we thought they had the pacing issues and kinks worked out you wonder what the heck is going on. I expected more and it left me shrugging my shoulders rather than biting my nails. Until next season, if you love or loathe zombies as much as I do, be sure to check out 20 of the Greatest Zombie Movies of All Time reviewed at [dregstudiosart.blogspot.com] with some really cool zombie artwork!
Dan, do these ratings come with the regular network overnights, or was this a one-off because AMC wanted to brag? I’d be curious to see how the hit off-network shows do compared to their network counterparts (like how did Game of Thrones do in the same time slot, for example).
I’d like to see the overnights for everything from, say, The CW numbers on up, including basic and pay cable (FX, AMC, A&E, ESPN, HBO, Showtime, etc.) to get a more realistic view of the TV audience.
But still, “Talking Dead” – a show just talking about a show – doing better than anything else on the networks is pretty amazing.
MGrabois – The ratings for basic cable and premium cable to do not come in the morning with regular overnights and the cable networks report them mostly when they’re “notable” and sometimes even more rarely than that. At the end of the week, people with access to Nielsen services — an exorbitant cost that we don’t pay — have access to basic, but not premium cable numbers, I believe.
And due to business model issues comparing numbers for The CW to basic or particularly premium cable wouldn’t actually tell you anything notable.
