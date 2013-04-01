‘Walking Dead’ finale draws 12.4 million viewers for AMC

If you were looking at Sunday’s network ratings and wondering where all of the young viewers went, we’ve found them: They were watching the finale of “The Walking Dead” on AMC.
The third season finale of “The Walking Dead” drew a whopping 12.4 million viewers, including 8.1 million in the key 18-49 demographic, making it Sunday’s top program on all of TV in both measures. In addition, the key demo audience was comfortably the best on all of television for the week. 
And yes, both numbers hit network ratings for AMC.
In total viewers, “The Walking Dead” was up by 38 percent over the Season 2 finale, rising 36 percent among adults 18-49 and 31 percent among adults 25-54.
For the season, “Walking Dead” is TV’s top show among adults 18-49, averaging nearly 7.03 million viewers, ahead of the 6.79 million for “The Big Bang Theory.” 
Sunday’s 10 p.m. airing of “Talking Dead” drew 5.2 million viewers, including 3.3 million among adults 18-49.
“Two words: Grateful. Dead. It”s a joy that we get to work with such tremendous talent to make ‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘Talking Dead’ come to life for audiences that continue to engage and grow,” blurbs Charlie Collier, AMC”s president. “In just three seasons, ‘The Walking Dead” has become a pop-culture phenomenon, entertaining millions of passionate viewers and obliterating traditional lines between cable and broadcast television.”
The fourth season of “The Walking Dead” will return in October.

TOPICS
TAGS

