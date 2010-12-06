‘Walking Dead’ finale lurches to series highs for AMC

AMC’s zombie smash “Walking Dead” went out with a bang on Sunday (Dec. 5) night, narratively and audience-wise.
Leaving aside the narrative bang — some people haven’t watched the episode yet — “The Walking Dead” drew more than 6 million total viewers in its first 10 p.m. airing, rising to 8.1 million viewers with the addition of 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. encores.
In its first airing, “The Walking Dead” pulled in 4 million viewers in the key 18-49 demo, ranking first in that demo among basic cable for a drama series. For its truncated six-episode first season, “The Walking Dead” averaged 3.5 million viewers in the 18-49 demo, making it the most watched drama series in basic cable history for the demo.
“The Walking Dead” is far-and-away the most successful original series in AMC’s history and has already been renewed for a second season. The 13-episode second season of “The Walking Dead” isn’t expected to premiere until next fall.
Hopefully AMC will use some of the money generated from TWD to build expensive new sets for Breaking Bad’s fourth season, as Walt will likely go on the lam after escaping from Mike’s clutches.
Are you kidding? No way Walt goes on the run. He’s the only option Gus has now. If he goes on the run he’s totally defeated the purpose of Jesse killing Gale.
Sorry, couldn’t resist a little Breaking Bad discussion.
I hope there will be many season of the “Walking Dead”, as there are many books ([amzn.to]) …
No. You could probably condense volumes 3-8 in about a season and a half. A lot of the stuff that happens in those arcs is pretty redundant and boring. They should leave the p*****n by the end of season 3.