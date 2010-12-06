‘Walking Dead’ finale lurches to series highs for AMC

12.06.10 8 years ago 4 Comments
AMC’s zombie smash “Walking Dead” went out with a bang on Sunday (Dec. 5) night, narratively and audience-wise.
Leaving aside the narrative bang — some people haven’t watched the episode yet — “The Walking Dead” drew more than 6 million total viewers in its first 10 p.m. airing, rising to 8.1 million viewers with the addition of 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. encores.
In its first airing, “The Walking Dead” pulled in 4 million viewers in the key 18-49 demo, ranking first in that demo among basic cable for a drama series. For its truncated six-episode first season, “The Walking Dead” averaged 3.5 million viewers in the 18-49 demo, making it the most watched drama series in basic cable history for the demo.
“The Walking Dead” is far-and-away the most successful original series in AMC’s history and has already been renewed for a second season. The 13-episode second season of “The Walking Dead” isn’t expected to premiere until next fall.

