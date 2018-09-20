AMC

The Walking Dead wasn’t kidding with the whole decade thing, huh?

Last week, AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan said that he wants to continue to expand creator Robert Kirkman’s undead empire, which already includes the original series, Fear the Walking Dead, and Talking Dead, into a full-fledged “universe.” He has a “plan to manage over the next decade, plus. That plan is a careful plan to respect the world of the fans of that world.” The plan also includes “multiple” movies and shows, according to a report from Bloomberg.

[AMC Networks Inc.], which owns the popular zombie-apocalypse series, plans to produce multiple movies and new TV shows based on the graphic novels that spawned the series, according to people familiar with the plans. AMC has talked to several large media companies about partnering on the projects, which collectively could cost several hundred million dollars, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans are still being worked out. (Via)

AMC is looking into producing “several movies for a TV network or streaming service that could spin off into different series,” and also take The Walking Dead overseas, “setting at least one series in another country.” (Maybe not Israel. It’s been done.) The expansion is being overseen by Scott Gimple, the former-showrunner (he was replaced by Angela Kang) who became chief content officer, although it’s still unclear when (if) the new storylines will move forward.

Not bad for a show that began with a little zombie girl in bunny slippers.

(Via Bloomberg)