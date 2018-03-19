AMC

It’s the moment some weirdo was looking forward to: the first fully nude zombie in The Walking Dead history. The walker wearing nothing at all, nothing at all, nothing at all was teased on (when else?) Valentine’s Day, but didn’t show up until last night’s episode, “The Key.” The ambiguously-gendered rotting corpse (now there’s a sexy collection of words) appeared during a scene involving Dwight and Simon — unfortunately (?), the attention was on their conversation, not the shambling naked zombie, so it was hard to get a good look at him/her.

Thankfully (?), executive producer Greg Nicotero provided an up-close photo.

Yup, that’s certainly a naked zombie, no one can deny this. “Always indebted to the amazing folks at KNB,” Nicotero wrote on Instagram, while also thanking his crew, makeup artists Kevin Wasner, Kerrin Jackson, Gino Crognale, and Jake Garber, for “when I ask for stuff like this guy… girl???!” About that.

Nicotero told Talking Dead the exact sex of the poor bastard would be left ambiguous “because there’s some bite marks strategically placed,” the special effects guru said. But, Nicotero added, it’s clear “this person died painfully.” (Via)

I checked: there’s no IMDb listing for “Naked Walker With Unspecified Genitals.” Some actress or actor’s parents are very disappointed this morning.

(Via Instagram and Comic Book)