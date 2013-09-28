‘Walking Dead’ season 4 teased in tons of grisly new photos

Are you ready for more “The Walking Dead”? AMC has unleashed a slew of brand new photos teasing the first three episodes of the show’s fourth season, which kicks off October 13. Get a sneak peek at some of the gruesome zombies as returning stars Andrew Lincoln, Lauren Cohan, Steven Yeun, Norman Reedus, Emily Kinney, and newcomer Larry Gilliard, Jr. (“The Wire”) continue to face the undead threat.
Walking dead ! Oh my it’s gonna b the best ever…. The actors they could not hv picked anybody better than the ones they picked out …. Gosh I’m gonna love this show …. I hv to buy it…. oh yes and the zombie acting people yall r great couldnt gt any better people to act the way y’all do…. Gosh If I could I’d give the world just to b right there with the whole gang live ! Totally awesome .. If it was my choice I’d give u guys the Oscar totally 100% ,,, keep up the greatest wrk ever on ur movies how ever many there is y’all make …