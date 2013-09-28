‘Walking Dead’ season 4 teased in tons of grisly new photos

09.28.13 5 years ago

Are you ready for more “The Walking Dead”? AMC has unleashed a slew of brand new photos teasing the first three episodes of the show’s fourth season, which kicks off October 13. Get a sneak peek at some of the gruesome zombies as returning stars Andrew Lincoln, Lauren Cohan, Steven Yeun, Norman Reedus, Emily Kinney, and newcomer Larry Gilliard, Jr. (“The Wire”) continue to face the undead threat.

Take a look at the photos here:

