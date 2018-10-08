A ‘Walking Dead’ Director Was Also Freaked Out About The Creepiest Scene In The Season Premiere

Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.08.18

AMC

It might not have been as monumental as the new opening credits or the (long-overdue) death of a recurring character, but the creepiest scene in Sunday’s season nine premiere of The Walking Dead, “A New Beginning,” was during the Washington D.C. scene, when spiders crawled out of a walker’s mouth.

First off, it’s about time the actual Walking Dead owns the Google search result for “walking dead spiders” (the honor previously belonged to a New York Times story with the headline, “A Wasp That Turns a Spider Into the Walking Dead,” which NOPE). Also, someone else found the arachnid-heavy scene disturbing: the episode’s director, Greg Nicotero. It takes a lot to creep that guy out, considering he’s been working on horror projects since the 1980s (including Evil Dead II and The Hills Have Eyes remake), but he draws the line at spiders.

Even if they weren’t real.

“[Showrunner Angela Kang] put that in there as a little nod to me… so when the script came out, the e-mail came, and two minutes later, I got five phone calls,” Nicotero told UPROXX during a recent set visit. ‘Oh my god, have you gotten to page eight yet?’ ‘Oh my god, wait until you get to page eight.’ And when I got to page eight, and it’s like, ‘Spiders come out of the face!’ And I went, ‘Aww f*ck.’”

AMC

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSGREG NICOTEROThe Walking Dead

