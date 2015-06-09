‘Walking Dead’ veteran joins Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’ as The Punisher

With production set to begin on the second season of Netflix's “Daredevil,” we've had a slew of casting rumors, but now something fun has actually been officially revealed:

Marvel announced on Tuesday (June 9) that “The Walking Dead” veteran Jon Bernthal is joining the “Daredevil” Season 2 cast, playing one of the most iconic characters in the publisher's arsenal.

Bernthal will play oft-filmed vigilante Frank Castle/The Punisher on “Daredevil,” following in the live-action footsteps of Dolph Lundgren, Thomas Jane and Ray Stevenson.

“Jon Bernthal brings an unmatched intensity to every role he takes on, with a potent blend of power, motivation and vulnerability that will connect with audiences,” blurbs Jeph Loeb, Marvel”s Head of Television. “Castle”s appearance will bring dramatic changes to the world of Matt Murdock and nothing will be the same.”

“Marvel's Daredevil” returns to Netflix in 2016.

In addition to his run as Shane on “The Walking Dead,” Bernthal's TV credits include “Mob City,” “The Pacific” and “The Class.”

The second season of “Daredevil” will see Doug Petrie and Marco Ramirez taking over for Steven DeKnight as showrunners. Drew Goddard and Loeb remain on-board as executive producers.

In other Netflix/Marvel news, this significantly less notable, “Marvel's AKA Jessica Jones” has gone back to being “Marvel's Jessica Jones,” title-wise.

