‘Walking Dead’s’ Glen Mazzara to write ‘The Shining’ prequel

04.11.13 5 years ago

Former “The Walking Dead” show runner Glen Mazzara is bringing audiences back to the world of “The Shining” some thirty years after Jack Torrance and his family first checked in. 

Mazzara is in talks with Warner Bros. to write “The Overlook Hotel,” the previously-announced prequel to the Stanley Kubrick-directed classic “The Shining.”

“Overlook” will explore the history of the haunted hotel before Jack (played by Jack Nicholson in the 1980 film) took over as the ill-fated winter caretaker, according to Deadline.  

The prequel will be produced by Mythology Entertainment”s Bradley Fischer, James Vanderbilt (“Zodiac”) and Laeta Kalogridis.

“The Shining” was based on the hit Stephen King novel, and also starred Shelley Duvall and Danny Lloyd as, respectively, Jack’s exasperated wife Wendy and telekinetic son Danny. 
 
Meanwhile, King — who has voiced his disapproval of the 1980 film version in the past — recently completed the novel “Doctor Sleep,” a sequel to his original “The Shining” which will center on a now-grown Danny Torrance.

Mazzara took over as show runner on AMC’s hit zombie drama “The Walking Dead” after original exec producer Frank Darabont exited during the second season. Later, Mazzara also left the show due to creative differences

Are you excited to se a “Shining” prequel? Who would you like to see direct it?

