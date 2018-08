Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Five lyrics contained in Walter White’s version of “My Way” that did not appear in the original:

1) “I planned each RV cook, each careful step from the recipe”

2) “I called Saul”

3) “We cook, we cook and cook/We took our cut, our share of money”

4) “The DEA will say I took the methamphetamine”

5) “And did it Heisenberg’s way”

Oh yeah, this is way better than the Frank Sinatra one.

(Richard Sandling via Vulture)