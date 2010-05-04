EXCLUSIVE: Want to know the title of the secret JJ Abrams film?

JJ Abrams loves secrets.
By now, anyone who knows his work knows that he loves to play games with his audience, both onscreen and in the way he markets his movies. There’s a brilliance to the way his game starts from the moment he releases a trailer, or even from the way he and his collaborators design their trailers. They shroud their productions in total secrecy and they try various ways to obfuscate what they’re doing, and they’re as good at it as anyone in town.
So what if I told you JJ Abrams had a mystery box called “Super 8” all gift-wrapped and ready for everyone to open this week, and there hasn’t been a single word written about it online so far?
Impressive, don’t you think?
And absolutely true. When audiences sit down for screenings of “Iron Man 2” this weekend, they’re going to see trailers for other summer movies that they’ve already heard of, and then they’ll also get their first look at a movie that Abrams is producing via a teaser trailer he directed, much like the teaser trailer that announced “Cloverfield” to an unsuspecting audience in front of “Transformers.” That was almost a complete surprise when it happened, although someone did manage to pierce the veil of secrecy before the trailer showed up.
So what is this trailer? What, precisely, is in JJ’s new mystery box?
Wait… what’s the mystery box, you ask? Well, I’ll let JJ explain it himself:
The idea of playing with the audience and engaging them on more than a passive level is an important one, especially these days as media saturation is more pronounced than every before. By the time most films hit theaters, the audience almost feels like they’ve seen everything, like the act of watching the film is almost a formality.
Abrams, on the other hand, seems desperate to move in the other direction, using secrecy as a way of enhancing the pleasure, so when you finally step into the theater, you’re rabid to see how the bits and pieces you’ve already seen all tie together. Pulling back the curtain on the secret works much the same way. Right now, I’ve got lots of bits and pieces, and putting them all together to get a picture of what we’re going to see this weekend has been incredibly difficult. By design.
For example, I can tell you that the film is called “Super 8.” I can also tell you that it is rumored to be a “Cloverfield” sequel. That part cannot be verified, though, so take it as rumor. How it might tie in to the first film is unclear at this point, but I would imagine the trailer will make that connection explicit so that audiences basically walk out after two hours of amazing Iron Man action talking about a two minute trailer as the most exciting thing they saw. What I can’t tell you is what you’re actually going to see in the trailer, and frankly, I don’t want to know yet.
It appears that Abrams will not be directing this film, and the more I’ve poked into it, the more convinced I am that this is not the movie that Abrams is rumored to be teaming with Steven Spielberg to make. At first, I thought they were connected, but if this is a “Cloverfield” follow-up, I have trouble believing Spielberg would suddenly jump onboard now. Instead, that’s most likely a different secret Abrams project. And if this isn’t “Cloverfield 2,” then I’m even more excited.
Prints of “Iron Man 2” are already showing up at theaters nationwide, and all of those prints come with a final reel locked in a film canister that has a coded electronic lock on it. Check this out:
You cannot use your code to open that canister until Thursday afternoon, meaning projectionists are going to have to work quickly to get their prints put together in time for the midnight screenings, especially if they plan to do a tech run first. The reason for that secrecy is not only the easter egg scene at the very end of the film after all the credits, but also because the “Super 8” trailer is in that can, ready to be built onto the prints.
Shooting a teaser trailer for a film that hasn’t been made yet is uncommon enough, but the idea of doing it under a fake title and even tricking the crew into thinking they’re working on a remake of a teen sex comedy is downright fiendish. I love the lengths that Abrams and crew go to on these surprises, and knowing just this little bit that we know now, I’m dying to see what “Super 8” is, if it really does tie in to “Cloverfield,” and exactly how Abrams has baited this particular hook.
Game on, JJ. Let’s see what you’ve done this time.
Well this sucks. I’m seeing IM2 in IMAX so I wont be able to see this possibly awesome trailer.
I seem to be one of the few who really enjoyed Cloverfield, and although I wouldn’t mind a sequel/prequel, I’m hoping this is a trailer for an original project.
I presume this wasn’t attached to overseas prints of Iron Man 2 though – the film has opened just about everywhere outside the US, and I’ve heard nothing about this Super 8 trailer.
No “Super 8” Teaser in fron t of Iron Man 2 in Spain – but they rarely have the newest Trailers over here…
IM2 is AWESOME btw!
Wow, like the new comments layout.
Anyway, damnit. I am dead sure this won’t be attached to the Iron Man 2 prints in India. So, I’ll have to see it when it releases online.. hopefully Friday. Cannot wait the whole weekend for this, even though chances are high I’ll have to do exactly that.
Also, Drew, are you sure there is an easter egg after the credits? Should we all wait?
I’ve seen IRON MAN 2, and there is indeed a little scene at the end of the credits. Short but cool! :)
Well it is a bit refreshing to see that someone prominent in Hollywood still understands the notion of showmanship and despite the challenges of the modern age (it is punctured here even as it’s being celebrated right?) feels it’s a fight worth fighting.
There is some elegant marketing sometimes so it’s not fair to throw the whole business under the bus but it is not common since carpet bombing campaigns that reveal 90% of most film experiences rule the day. Toss in the internet to shore up the last 10% and as you say actually going to the movie is a mere formality far too often.
JJ deserves credit and to me at least he understands what people want out of this stuff, even if they don’t know it themselves anymore.
His Wired piece on the topic was essentially the same discussion as the video but told in a different way and is worth reading if people haven’t seen it (esp interneters).
If there was one person who I would let have their secret, it is JJ Abrams. He’s given us something unique and trying to deliver things to us in ways that are almost no longer possible -ie With as little information as possible. If I came across a scoop involving the ending of Lost or his next movie, I’d let him have it. If he’s striving to achieve something like that, why not let him have it? Let him unleash something unknown into the world of information & spoiler overload that is free from it all. I hope he gets to one day!
Not attacking you Drew, hopefully it’s not taken that way. This is your job really, but I really love what Abrams is trying to do and thought I’m avid reader of this site, aintitcool and some of the others, it’s nice to know someone is trying to give us some of the romance of the unknown and I’m happy to let Abrams deliver it!
now i find myself coming back here every ten minutes hoping someone will come up with some new information so i can become thoroughly engrossed as i was with the cloverfield trailer. damn this slow day. but great scoop!
Two things:
– Any chance this trailer is attached to IMAX prints of Iron Man 2?
– With the finale only weeks away, could Super 8 be Lost related? Think of all the Dharma videos shot on super 8…
I would bet he shot or is shooting a movie using super 8 cameras. Super 8 is having a resurgence. People rebelling against the onslaught of technology.
dyikini wrote: “If I came across a scoop involving the ending of Lost or his next movie, I’d let him have it. If he’s striving to achieve something like that, why not let him have it? Let him unleash something unknown into the world of information & spoiler overload that is free from it all. I hope he gets to one day!”
I was thinking the same thing. I’m disappointed in Mr. McWeeny for posting this exclusive. You talk about how wonderful you think his marketing savvy is, and then cock block him. You couldn’t wait a few more days and then comment on it? I’ve been reading your articles for years and you are fine talking about all of the inside news you kept quiet for various reasons. Why post this spoiler instead of just watching it unfold and commenting on the reaction? And I’m not disappointed because I, personally, was spoiled. It’s just that now, based on your article, he won’t truly accomplish what he set out to do.
Unless, of course, it was Abrams & Co. that told you this, then I’ll just go over here and fuck myself.
Bwahaha. We’ve had Iron Man 2 out for a week here in New Zealand… the reason they’ve locked Reels 1 and 8 are because that’s where 80% of the action lurks! Projectionists can no doubt watch the soap opera of Reels 2 -> 7 if they wish, but there’s not a lot of fighting on display.
Not that that’s a bad thing, ‘course. As far as soaps go, it’s a good one, and about robot-suits.
Why is everyone assuming this is a movie? JJ Abrams just sold a series to NBC this week that will premiere in the fall. It would be just like him to advertise it in a theatrical trailer.
@RoyBatty
But that series has been talked about for a while. It’s supposed to be Mr. and Mrs. Smith meets Alias. He has been talking about that series for a while now. I don’t see him coming out with a super secretive trailer for that in theaters. I am greatly hoping its something to do with Cloverfie.d
From Darkhorizons.com:
“The top secret J.J. Abrams trailer to premiere on Friday will show ‘a bunch of kids who are shooting a movie with a Super 8 camera in the 70s/80s…when they develop the film, they notice that there’s an alien creature in the frame…sources say Super 8 is ‘absolutely connected to Cloverfield, possibly a prequel, but not a sequel.”
It would be beyond awesome to have a Cloverfield sequel in which radiation from the alien creature’s landing (or whatever other comic book B.S.) causes some people to become superheroes–the Super 8. A superhero team versus a giant bug monster shot by some guy’s camcorder? Hell. Yes.
This is the movie Abrams is working on with Spielberg your investigation skills didn’t do you much good. The teaser is very intriguing and I am looking forward to seeing more though there is not much to it now.
It’s not a Cloverfield tie-in. JJ said so himself. It’s being produced by Spielberg and it’s some sort of alien/Area 51 story. Details at /film (SlashFilm)
Iron Man 2 already got premiered in Mexico on April 30 and I went to see it and there was no Super 8 trailer…
I’m not sure I understand the reason for posting this. It would’ve been an exciting teaser if it had been a surprise. The dude got 3 days away from pulling it off, and then this opens the floodgates and every websight writes about it. Just when he was probly getting over that Superman business, too.
I’m not sure why Drew is trying to ruin J.J. Abrams’s life, but I’d like to think it’s because he co-wrote Armageddon.
I think JJ is faking everyone out.
Check out the reference to Super. The symbol 8 appears in the symbol on Supermans chest in his Kryptonian language.
Is this the Smallville baby discovered by the military instead of Pa Kent?? That old truck looks familiar!!
Oh well, I can always wish!!