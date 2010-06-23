Want to know who’s not directing ‘The Hobbit’? Neill ‘District 9’ Blomkamp

I have a feeling we’re in for a lot of this.
Ever since Guillermo Del Toro’s dramatic announcement that he was dropping out as director of “The Hobbit,” speculation has been running wild about who will step in to replace him.
One school of thought has Peter Jackson eventually giving in to pressure and making the films himself. I can understand why Jackson wouldn’t want to direct “The Hobbit,” but I can also understand why anyone involved in financing two “Hobbit” movies would want the guy who directed “The Lord Of The Rings” to be the one calling the shots.
Based on everything I’ve heard the last few weeks, I don’t believe Peter will end up making the movie. I think they will find someone else, and I think they’ll find that someone else sooner rather than later. I’m still not sure who’s actually planning to pay for the film, what with MGM’s financial issues and the whole complicated rights issue in the first place. Still, there seems to be some confidence that they’ll get things worked out in time to let someone roll film in January of next year.
But who?
This week, TheOneRing.net reported that Neill Blomkamp’s name had started showing up on production breakdowns as the director of the film. And almost as soon as that story exploded everywhere, The Vulture contacted the people who actually, you know, represent Blomkamp, and they firmly denied the story.
My guess is that Blomkamp wouldn’t be interested. I’ve heard that he has made it fairly clear to everyone on his team that he doesn’t want to make giant studio franchise films. I think almost-but-not-quite making “Halo” had a profound and positive effect on Blomkamp. He was forced to make “District 9” outside the system, and he ended up making it his way without compromise, and he got a Best Picture nomination and an unlikely box-office hit as a result.
He’s smart to work with Media Rights Capital on his new sci-fi film, rumored to be an original that isn’t based on any source material. He’s looking at an ownership position on this thing, and he’s making something personal, something he controls, outside the studio system the same way he made “District 9.” He’s got such a great angry original voice that I’d almost hate to see him waste his time bringing someone else’s story to life, especially if he’s taking visual cues from the work that already exists on “LOTR,” meaning he wouldn’t really have much to bring to the film. He’d be a traffic cop.
There’s so much misinformation and conflicting information out there about this right now. My feeling is that MGM lost Del Toro because they weren’t ready to make the film, and right now, there’s not much more that’s going on than that. They can’t make the film.
We’re a long way from hearing names for director or cast on this one. If MGM rushes and makes a decision on this that no one’s happy with, they might as well pull the plug on “The Hobbit” now. There are very few projects that will ever be made that will suffer the level of scrutiny that this will have to endure during production. Let’s hope level heads prevail as they move forward, and that the end results are worth all the sturm und drang so far.
Can’t get enough of Motion/Captured? Don’t miss a post with daily HitFix Blog Alerts. Sign up now.
Don’t miss out. Add Motion/Captured to your iGoogle, My Yahoo or My MSN experience by clicking here.
Not part of the HitFix Nation yet? Take 90 seconds and sign up today.
Become a fan of HitFix on Facebook.
You can e-mail me at drew@hitfix.com or follow me on Twitter, where I’m DrewAtHitFix.
Agree with everything you wrote Drew.
I totally get why PJ is staying away from this. He doesn’t want to go to the same well again but I also see why the eventual producers would feel really happy if he directed this.
At this point, one just has to accept that no director with any ego will take on a project that has had 2 years of pre-production done, and he/she is just expected to work with that, while at the same working under the guidelines of a hotshot producer. Fans keep on mentioning names such as Alfonso cuaron, but I seriously doubt he’ll come anywhere near this.
What if they scrap all the pre-production done on this and start all over again, giving the reins to whichever new director they get? I know its financially stupid, but creatively…?
I wonder is it possible that the longer it take MGM to sort their situation out the more there’s a chance that Del Toro might be available again to direct?
The longer MGM takes, the *less likely* it is that GDT will be willing to come back on. Drew covered this same issue sometime back. GDT signed up to spend 3 years for this things, people are now expecting him to spend 6. That, along with the sheer of projects he has lined up (and which depend on him being free to take off) make it highly unlikely that he’s coming back…
The thing that concerns me right now is that there is likely a great deal of conceptual and pre-production design work loaded and ready to go and it probably reflects a special, once in lifetime-style collaboration between Jackson and Del Toro. I mean the possibilities of the two of them together on this were like peanut butter and jelly mating. I’m worried that a new Director (non Jackson and worse, one he doesn’t get to handpick) will steal potential from something that should be truly special.
I know this will see light of day somehow with all the money that’s at stake but what shape or form it takes is worrisome and I’m irritated about Bond for the same reasons. I want to see Mendes’ at the helm of that and get at least a couple more out of Craig.
Stupid moneymen.