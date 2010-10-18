Want to see ‘Paranormal Activity 2’ in Hollywood this Wednesday?

Attention all LA area horror fans who want to see “Paranormal Activity 2” before everyone else in the universe:

Paramount Pictures will be holding a special FREE midnight screening at the Arclight Hollywood this Wednesday, October 20th.

They ask that you arrive early, as the line will begin forming at 4:00PM. Seating will be first come first served. Folks who RSVP and show up will get free food and a chance to win prizes like iPads, XBoxes and more cool stuff. (full details in flyer after the jump)

Don’t feel like lining up for hours? HitFix has secured 10 VIP passes for Motion/Captured readers, make the jump to find out how to get yours!

A word of warning, though. This will require you to either tell your best true-life ghost story, or to come up with one that makes us believe it’s true. The very best of them will be excerpted this Wednesday in the Morning Read in addition to winning one of those 10 VIP passes.

Ready for the details?

————-

So you want to see “Paranormal Activity 2” but you don’t feel like waiting in line? Here’s what you do:

Email Drew McWeeny your spookiest ghost story to Drew@hitfix.com with “PA 2 Ghost Story” in the header.

Also please include the following:

Name:

Birthdate:

City:

REMEMBER: This is only for people who can attend the screening in Hollywood this Wednesday at midnight!.

The cutoff for entries is Tuesday evening at 6:00PM PST

Drew will announce the winners on Wednesday morning in the Morning Read!

Good Luck!



Details for the event below:

Can’t get enough of Motion/Captured? Don’t miss a post with daily HitFix Blog Alerts. Sign up now.

Don’t miss out. Add Motion/Captured to your iGoogle, My Yahoo or My MSN experience by clicking here.

Not part of the HitFix Nation yet? Take 90 seconds and sign up today.