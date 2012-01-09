‘War Horse,’ Scorsese win with North Texas critics

01.09.12 7 years ago

The North Texas Film Critics Association (yep) has gotten together to announce this year’s list of winners. And it was “War Horse” that came out of top, with Martin Scorsese winning directing honors. No were to be found “The Artist.” Check out the full list of winners below.

Best Picture: “War Horse”

Best Director: Martin Scorsese, “Hugo”

Best Actor: George Clooney, “The Descendants”

Best Actress: Viola Davis, “The Help”

Best Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”

Best Supporting Actress: Octavia Spencer, “The Help”

Best Cinematography: “War Horse”

Best Animated Film: “The Adventures of Tintin”

Best Documentary: “Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey”

Best Foreign Language Film: “A Separation”

