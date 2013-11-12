‘War of the Roses’ sequel will bring the dysfunction to a new generation

“The War of the Roses” continues on.

More than two decades on from the release of the hit 1989 comedy starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner as wealthy spouses locked in a bitter divorce battle, a sequel is on its way from Permut Presentations and Grey Eagle Films, according to Deadline. The film will be based on Warren Adler’s 2004 follow-up novel “The Children of the Roses,” in which Barbara (Turner) and Oliver’s (Douglas) hateful legacy continues on in the lives of their two children, Josh and Evie – a “serial adulterer” and a “promiscuous over-eater,” respectively. The companies are now searching for a writer to adapt the tome for the screen.

“The War of the Roses” grossed more than $160 million worldwide on a budget of $50 million.

Do you think a "War of the Roses" sequel is a good idea?


