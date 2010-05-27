Warner Bros. gets serious about ‘Sherlock 2,’ ‘Superman’ reboot and ‘The Flash’

Warner Bros is, in my opinion, the model of what a modern movie studio can be.
That doesn’t mean I think every one of their films is a classic or that every decision they make is perfect. I just mean that they manage their assets as well as any company could, and in the process, they actually seem to support filmmakers in taking risks sometimes.
Running a studio has very little to do with the love of movies, and that makes film fans absolutely mental sometimes. Deservedly. I find decision-making infuriating sometimes from a creative point-of-view, but taken simply as numbers in a ledger, some of those choices end up making a lot more sense. What’s great is when the artistic and the financial occasionally collide.
I’m not remotely surprised to hear that they’ve set a release date for “Sherlock Holmes 2.” As recently as a month ago, Jude Law was denying that the sequel was going to happen, but now there’s a release date of December 16, 2011 set for the film, something that was announced at a presentation this morning in New York by Warner chairman and CEO Barry Meyer.
If I were a Warner Bros. stockholder, I’d be pretty excited about the information Meyer gave to them today according to an article in the Hollywood Reporter. In addition to confirming the “Sherlock Holmes 2” date, he talked about the end of the biggest franchise in Warner Bros. history, the “Harry Potter” films. It now seems that “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II” will hit theaters in 3D on July 15 on 2011, wrapping up a franchise that’s going to end up being worth somewhere around $7.5 billion worldwide.
In the meantime, the studio also set dates for “The Hangover 2” (May 26, 2011), “Green Lantern” (June 17, 2011), “Happy Feet 2” (November 18, 2011), and a sequel to this year’s “Valentine’s Day” called “New Year’s Eve” (December 9, 2011). All of that would be news enough, but Meyer went on to talk about the plan that the studio has for replacing the “Potter” series with lots and lots of DC superhero films. “Green Lantern” is just the tip of the iceberg for Warner Bros., and they may well try to emulate the Marvel Studios “road to ‘The Avengers'” strategy by putting together movies that will introduce various members of the Justice League before finally uniting them all in one giant movie.
We’ve written about that a little bit already, but Meyer today confirmed IESB’s story about a new “Superman” movie aimed at a December 2012 release, and hinted that “The Flash” may well be right around the corner as well. With July 20, 2012 already set in stone for a third Christopher Nolan “Batman” film, and with Nolan serving as a godfather on that “Superman” movie, it looks like 2012 is going to be one of the biggest years of superhero cinema ever.
Meyer mentioned that Wonder Woman and Aquaman are both in development as well, and even hinted that they may be turning MAD magazine characters into feature film properties soon. Anyone want to start guessing at the casting on “Spy Vs. Spy” right now?
What I found most interesting in the piece, even more than the release date stuff, is the idea that Warner Bros. is already eyeing a major push into 3D Blu-ray as a key piece of their home video strategy. Meyer said they’ll be releasing all the “Harry Potter” films on 3D Blu-Ray, for example, which sounds costly and ambitious. I guess that means they’re going to retrofit the entire series in Blu-ray. If they do, I hope they give Chris Columbus a chance to rework the Quidditch scenes in the first film the way he wants to.
Overall, when Meyer says there’s no such thing as luck in the economic world, he’s speaking from a very secure position, because Warner Bros. obviously has a game plane in place for the next few years that promises to yield major financial rewards and, if we’re lucky, offer up a few creative peaks as well.
Please pick Tom Welling for Superman!
#TomWellingisSuperman
Drew, I really hope you’re wrong about a Justice League movie. Nolan’s Batman just wouldn’t fit into that. And introducing Superman into Nolan’s Batman would essentially make Batman redundant. WB should keep their hero franchises seperate and let Marvel take the risk. I’m not convinced Marvel is going to pull it off as successfully as they think. All the pieces have to fall into place. I’d say they are off to a shakey start with IM2 not doing as well as hoped.
The IM2 thing is not accurate and I don’t know what crystal ball you’re looking into, but let them make the films BEFORE you review them. OK?
Drew, have they mentioned that Guy Ritchie will return for SH2? It would be cool if they could…
Holmes was really great entertainment AND was stylish. I would love a second helping yes please thank you.
The DC news is predictable (overdue really) and not entirely unwelcome but outside of a couple of characters the DC stable is harder to depict (i.e. few are people – they are gods, demigods, etc..). Still an exciting sandbox though with high possibility. Would love to see a kick as Wonder Woman with real mythical trappings for example.
I love tech and I’m generally a pretty eager early adopter but home 3D is DOA – especially with glasses. I demoed a 3D HDTV recently and the effect was more akin to 70’s era viewmaster planes than something like Avatar. Also the effect was confined to the picture and didn’t emerge spatially between your eyes and the screen. Also I know there are people that go to extremes for their home entertainment but I think it’s pretty safe to bet that wearing 3D/polarized goggles in your living room is a nonstarter. The outrageous ticket premiums at box offices have put stars in the eyes of the money men.
If they don’t get James Cameron to direct and Vincent Chase to star in Aquaman, they may as well forget about it!