Warner Bros gives the Chase Bros a greenlight for an ‘Entourage’ movie

Here’s hoping it’s at least as big as “Aquaman.”
I have a serious question, and it’s larger than the notion of whether or not people want to see an “Entourage” movie. In general, when you are invested in a television show over a long period of time, is a theatrically-released movie the ultimate goal for you as a viewer? Is that somehow considered the payoff to a good run on TV? Or is the relationship with a TV show something very different than the relationship we have with movies?
And more importantly, is it a coincidence that the studio that is making “Entourage: The Movie” has the word “Bros” in its name?
Honestly, the thing that I’d be most worried about if I were the person pulling the trigger on this one is whether or not people are going to pony up the $15 to see a long inside joke that they’ve already seen seven full seasons of on HBO. “Entourage” was one of those shows that I watched while I had HBO, but as it wore on, it really started to feel like one note playing over and over again. It’s an easy show to beat up on because of the lifestyle it glamorizes, but there were moments where it did a nice job of laying bare the way ego drives the entertainment industry just as much as creativity. It also helped that Jeremy Piven dug into his ongoing role as Ari in a way that basically gave him the second half of his career.
Hollywood insider jokes are rarely big business, though. You either need to go way broad with them, like “Tropic Thunder,” or wrap them in something else that is the hook for the audience, like “Who Framed Roger Rabbit.” HBO, as a subscription driven service, doesn’t depend on ratings to keep a show alive in the same way that other networks do, and “Entourage” is, at best, a cult success that they’re going to need to open to a much larger audience if they plan to make this a hit. I guess they could keep things lean and mean for the movie, but part of the point of making a theatrical version of something is going bigger, and for them to really push this to a larger scale, they’re going to have to spend some money. It’s about time we actually see some of the big Hollywood movies that Vince supposedly stars in, and if we’re going to see clips from “Aquaman,” or whatever, they need to look as good as the real films we see in theaters.
Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe there’s a huge audience out there begging for this one. Tell me… is this a movie that you’re looking forward to? And if so, what did the show fail to discuss or cover during the seven seasons it was on the air?
Eh might be something I get out of a redbox or go see at my local $1.50 theater but thats about it.
Never seen the show, so I obviously have no inherent desire to see the movie. I’d be amazed if this actually makes it to theaters.
Guess you should be amazed because it’s been greenlit which means it will be in theatres.
Because there has never been a greenlit movie that was never released. /sarcasm
I am a bitter ender when it comes to TV. Once you’ve hooked me, you’ve hooked me. I watched every episode as Entourage limped toward it’s finish. It tried to play new notes, and wasn’t very good at them.
I really enjoyed the show for what it was. I wish those actors would pop up in new projects suited to their talents
Drew, unless they have something brilliant up their sleeve, and this gets great reviews, it is unlikely I’ll ever see it.
I’m sure it will be just as terrible as the final seasons so in this case I’ll just go straight to pretending it doesn’t exist.
This show was only good for the first two seasons when the boys were struggling. After that, they all became unbelievable douche bags with problems I cared nothing about. Ari was the only positive in a sea of negatives. I will not be seeing this.
Agreed. When the boys were broke and Vinnie was struggling the show was interesting. There was a payoff when Vinnie bounced back.
In the latter seasons the producers seemed to want the boys to always be successful and not let them struggle.
I really hated the last few seasons. At least now I can give the show the finger by not seeing their movie.
I actually liked one of the later seasons, but even then it dealt with Vince struggling. It was the season with the fallout from the Medellin bomb, and I thought they did a great job of making you think that Vince was never going to bounce back. They even had him go back to New York, because he was sure it was over. I was actually happy that E was able to get him a role in the Gatsby movie….. and then I never watched the show again.
I have some friends who like it, but from the few episodes I’ve seen, the show exemplifies everything I see and hate about the Hollywood douchebags I encounter in real life every day here in Los Angeles– thus, the last thing I want to watch when I turn on my tv for entertainment is more douchebags. So no interest in a movie, either.
Ill see it….if good/gets good reviews, in the theater or DVD. When entourage was good, it was really good…but junked the shark when Vince started his addiction. Also a PC ari wasn’t funny at all.
Opens at #1 and mostly makes back its modest budget. Drops off 70% in week. Ultimately is as pointless, but profitable, as predicted.
I predict it’ll open like The Last Stand.
This isn’t Sex & The City we’re talking about.
Isn’t Entourage just Sex and the City for dudebros, though?
Entourage series finale was watched by 3.1 million people. Sex and the City series finale was watched by 10.6 million people. That’s a big difference.
I would love to see a couple of my favourite TV shows continued, not as Theatrical releases, but as either TV movies, or straight-to-DVD releases, hopefully with a decent budget to potentially go a bit more epic. I’m talking about action adventure series, like “Chuck” or “Eureka,” rather than a comedy/drama like “Entourage” or “Sex and the City” (neither of which I have watched, incidentally).
Entourage was an amazingly fun ride. It was great to see the rock n roll lifestyle of the Hollywood inhabitants and the actors really brought the characters to life in an extremely endearing way. Loved the show so I am sure I will love the movie!! Ohh yeaaahhh!!
I have a hard time giving up on shows. If I’ve watched something consistently for more than two seasons, odds are I’ll stick with it out of habit. Not so with Entourage. After five and a half seasons of watching, the characters had become so toxic, and the story arcs so unambitious, that I just had to stop. By the end, I couldn’t tell if I had ever liked the show. I suppose I always found Ari entertaining, but the other characters were varying combinations of stupid, immature, and selfish, with little comic value to redeem them. Yeah, I have no desire to see what Vince and the gang are up to.
To Answer your question Drew, a movie is generally irrelevant to what I want out of a tv show I like (with the possible exception of a sci-fi/fantasy show where a movie budget could really matter to what the story needs).
If it’s a serialised show then some kind of resolution is important, and if anything ambitions for a movie tend to make creators avoid resolution (eg. 24)
The only time I’ve ever wanted a movie or a theatrical release is in the case of a show that is canceled too soon. (See: Arrested Development) As of 2012, AD is the only one I’ve even hoped for. That wasn’t the case with Entourage. In fact, after 2 or 3 seasons, one could say it overstayed its welcome.
I don’t even know if I’ll watch it when it inevitably makes it to HBO like I did with Sex & The City and I liked Sex more than Entourage. Definitely will not see it in theaters.
I’m going to wait for Entourage 2: Lloyd’s Revenge to be directed by Vincent Gallo
Yeah, either Gallo or Harmony Korine.
I don’t see it as an end ‘goal’ per se, but it depends on the show. The way things shook out for ‘Firefly’ couldn’t have been better, imho. That franchise ending with a big budget gloss, but in a show starring a beloved spaceship, the extra money into VFX actually carried emotional resonance. The production quality felt earned, and bittersweet. Instead of meandering it’s way through multiple seasons that could have been disappointingly watered down that initial energy (it happens), we’re left wanting more. In that case, it helps that the last thing we got was a feature film.
The best way to make use of such an opportunity is to do things the show couldn’t afford in any single episode. Go big or go home.
Liked the show and think that Jeremy Piven’s Ari was a major factor. Some say it was a male equivalent to Sex And The City and I can see their point. It certainly had male fantasy perspective about what life could be like if you hit the big time.
Ultimately, I don’t think I’d pay money to watch the movie – television was a good medium for the show & you could watch the characters grow throughout the years.
Just based on the fact that most (just a guess but probably about 99.9%) TV shows never get movies, I personally never expect or even want a TV show to be made into a movie. TV shows come and go, and maybe there are some that would make for a great movie, but Entourage definitely is not one of them. It became the laziest scripted show. Although I watched to the end, the last few were purely because I had invested time and wanted to see how it ended (much like the last few seasons of the Office). I will not be rewarding the laziness of this show with my money.
You’re right, there was some lazy writing. But it had some sharp stuff to & I liked the Ari / Lloyd dynamic. All movie projects are crap shoots & you never know, it could be good and prove us wrong.
Thing is, over the last 10 years, thanks to HBO and AMC, there are many TV shows like, Boardwalk Empire, Game Of Thrones, Breaking Bad, Justified and others that are better for not being movies and the series structure allows better character development and plot lines that are difficult to capture in a 2 hour movie. So, it puzzles me why TV shows are still thought of as inferior and need to jump to the big screen to prove a point that no longer exists.
“The Hangover” and “Entourage” pretty much share the same audience and demo. If Warner Bros. markets it similarly then I think it’s a safe investment for them. They’ll probably only spend an equal amount on the budget ($35M). Production values and shooting location possibilities already go way up when you consider they only spend roughly $3M per episode (and a movie is roughly 4 episodes).
Ari: The gym, Lloyd! The fucking gym!
Lloyd: It’s pretty urgent…
Ari: It’s pretty urgent that in the 15 minutes a day I have free, I take the time to keep this body fit. And not just so you have a great ass to look at, I want to live!
Spot on, Drew. Show lost it way halfway through and yeah, I don’t see, why a feature film should be interesting. Same goes for a 24 movie. Why bother, really? Let the shows be shows and make original movies.
I thought it bounced back with a good last season, and ended on the perfect note. I’ll maybe watch the movie, but wait for the previews. An Ar Gold movie would be more interestinf, or maybe he would suffer the Jack Sparrow supporting to leading character fate.