Warner Bros. already moving forward on ‘Clash of the Titans 3’

Despite the fact that the second film hasn’t even come out yet, Warner Bros. is already moving forward on a third installment in the action/fantasy series “Clash of the Titans”, hiring scribes Dan Mazeau and David Leslie Johnson (who co-wrote upcoming sequel “Wrath of the Titans” with Steven Knight) to pen the script. The third film will continue the adventures of Perseus, played by Sam Worthington, and will possibly include his “Wrath” sidekick Agenor (Toby Kebbell) as well.

The news was broken by The Hollywood Reporter.

Director Jonathan Liebesman is expected to return to the director’s chair if the third film goes before the cameras, though he is not officially attached at this time.

Directed by Louis Leterrier (“The Transporter”, “The Incredible Hulk”), “Clash of the Titans” grossed nearly $500 million worldwide on a reported $125 million budget, despite suffering from weak critical notices. More than 2/3 of the film’s box-office take came from overseas.

“Wrath of the Titans” also stars Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes, Rosamund Pike, Bill Nighy, Danny Huston and Edgar Ramirez. The film is slated for release on March 30, 2012.