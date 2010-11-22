Warner Bros. makes the ‘Buffy’ reboot official

Ironically, I think that the “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” that many of us love dearly is, technically speaking, a reboot.
The thing is, the first exposure we had to “Buffy” was the film released by 20th Century Fox, and although Joss Whedon was the screenwriter of that film, he was deeply unhappy with the fillm itself, and given the chance to refigure the property as a television show, he took a shot at it.
The result remains one of my favorite TV shows. Sure, there were bum episodes and even a few rough seasons, but throughout its entire run, “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” was a model for what TV could be, and when you look at the landscape of great television today, I would argue that much of what is being done right now is built on the work that Whedon was doing. He took genre seriously, and instead of just dealing with a monster a week, he realized early on that he could use the horror to amplify the drama already inherent to high school and college, a period of constant turbulence for many young people. The show dealt in big bold metaphor, and it did it well. There was a great sense of humor to it all, and yet the show was able to push into some jet-black areas when it wanted to, a heady combination.
Now Warner Bros. has confirmed something that has been rumored for a while now, and here’s the press release that showed up here at HitFix headquarters just a little while ago:
Atlas Entertainment announced today it is rebooting the beloved franchise, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, with Warner Bros. Pictures. Atlas” Charles Roven and Steve Alexander will produce the feature film alongside Doug Davison and Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment (The Ring, How to Train Your Dragon, The Departed). Whit Anderson is writing the script.
Warner Bros. Pictures optioned the rights from creators Fran and Kaz Kuzui, and from Sandollar Productions (Sandy Gallin and Dolly Parton), for Atlas and Vertigo to produce. Buffy the Vampire Slayer first appeared as a film in 1992, subsequently becoming a cult hit and spawning the wildly popular television series starring Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz, among many others.
“Whit approached us with an exciting idea about how to update Buffy,” said Roven. “There is an active fan base eagerly awaiting this character”s return to the big screen. We”re thrilled to team up with Doug and Roy on a re-imagining of Buffy and the world she inhabits. Details of the film are being kept under wraps, but I can say while this is not your high school Buffy, she”ll be just as witty, tough, and sexy as we all remember her to be.”
Whit Anderson is represented by CAA, Wirehouse Entertainment and Julian Zajfen at Ziffren, Brittenham, Branca, Fischer, Gilbert-Lurie & Stifflemen.
So the thing that most fans are afraid of is true: Joss Whedon isn’t involved with this at all. I find it odd how they call Fran and Kaz Kuzui the “creators” of the material. Joss Whedon is the sole screenwriter on the feature film, and he’s credited as the creator of the show, so how the hell does that make Fran and Kaz Kuzui the “creators” on any level? Rightsholders? I’ll buy that, but calling them the “creators” of the material is inaccurate and insulting.
As a fan, I can say that I am not eagerly awaiting this character’s return to the bigscreen as long as it’s being handled by anyone other than Whedon. His voice, and the voice that evolved among the excellent writing staff on the show, is what defined “Buffy” for me, and if I want more of that, I can read the comics that build directly off the show, where that voice is intact and the characters continue to grow and change.
This is for non-fans. This is for someone else. And that’s fine, I guess, but do me a favor, Warner Bros., and don’t try to sell me this as the “Buffy” I already know and love. It’s obvious it won’t be, so instead of trying to snow me, just sell it as what it is, a brand-new version of something designed to hook a whole new audience.
We’ll definitely keep our eye on this as it moves forward, and we’ll bring you more on it as the shape of the project comes into focus.
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
Perfectly said.
exactly monica! the only thing i can say is “Rabble”
Here is the thing – how many people from the actual Buffy would do this without Joss.
I feel sad for the franchise – because this might hurt Joss if he ever wanted to come back and do something else with the series.
I’m kind of glad Joss isn’t involved in any way. Now I can just laugh at it, and know it’s being done by people desperate to ride the Twilight train. It’s going to be SO bad.
No, just no.
No Joss, no Buffy.
The show has only been off the air four years now? Hollywood has so much reliance on the familiar and safe these days it is ridiculous.
The show’s been off the air for 7 years.
Almost eight years, man. I know, makes me feel old too.
Eight years… where did that go?
Seriously it should be entertaining but…. WTH.
I have to figure that Vertigo was able to pick up the rights pretty cheaply and are just looking for a low-budget young teen cash-in opportunity. Actual Buffy fans will never see this. They all know exactly who Joss Whedon is and what he is (or isn’t) involved with.
So Sarah Michelle Gellar, no Buffy.
You’re completely right here, Drew. I hate to say it, but this reboot is just the producers trying to catch the end of the Twilight wave and they just want a (sort of) fresh property without having to worry about the pre-existing universe Joss created.
God, I hope this ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ reboot never happens. This is easily the worst idea ever. Fran and Kaz Kuzui aren’t Buffy’s creators and to slap all of the fans in the face like this, you can tell that they don’t give two shits about Buffy.
Why fix it if it wasn’t broken?
In Hollywood, if it’s not making them money, it is broke.
The following quote: â€œThere is an active fan base eagerly awaiting this characterâ€™s return to the big screen” is missing the point entirely. The active fan base is awaiting Whedon’s version of it, not some new rehash. Personally, it wasn’t for me, but I’m well aware that what the fans liked isn’t what’s about to be served up next.
Gene Roddenberry had nothing to do with Star Trek TV franchises Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise and the majority of the Star Trek films, but everyone behind those all had the common decency to list Roddenberry as CREATED BY.
Just had a horrible thought. What if the ace up the producers’ sleeve is that Gellar is willing to appear in the movie? I really doubt she has any real loyalty to Joss, plus she’s been badly hurting for movie work lately and could demand a decent paycheck on this film. Casting her in the movie would give it a lot more credibility with casual fans (and perhaps confuse others into thinking that it has Joss’s involvement/approval).
If the point here is to put Buffy back at Sunnydale High School (ala Twilight) the Gellar is way too old.
I’m confused. I thought Fox owned the rights to Buffy, not the Kuzuis. How can Warner Bros. buy the rights from the Kuzuis?
At any rate, this will be absolute crap. I have no intention of seeing it.
“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” without Joss Whedon on board? They can count this fan right out.
Can’t believe it! I’m sooooo angry right now.
Oh, this is gonna suck. Two words: Bite. Me.
“There is an active fan base eagerly awaiting this characterâ€™s return to the big screen”
I’ve been a Buffy-fan half my life and I do NOT relate to that statement at all. We’ve got SEVEN GLORIOUS SEASONS with that character that we can rewatch whenever we want… WHY would we want a NEW Buffy, NOT played by SMG, NOT written by Joss!?!
Whoever came with that statement… I wanna know what they’re on, cause talk about some MASSIVE hallusinations…
“There is an active fan base eagerly awaiting this characterâ€™s return to the big screen.” The fan base would line up for a Joss-helmed feature but not this atrocity. It amazes me how completely stupid the people running these studios are.
This is an interesting question: the series and the film were two largely different entities. If my memory serves me (it’s been a really long time since I’ve watch the film) Buffy is the only character from the movie to appear in the TV version. Xander, Willow, Giles, Angel and Cordelia were all characters created for the show. Does Warners own the just the characters from the movie version?
The movie won’t have the rights to any of the characters created for the show.
I would rather see a Veronica Mars movie honestly! Especially since seeing the unaired FBI themed fourth season. But that’s another great show that was thrown away. I mean this is a big mistake without Whedon, Gellar and especially that phenomenal cast. That original creator thing is bull….! Whedon is shown as creator in the original series. The same should go for the movie. Well hopefully Whedon will do the Avengers justice if he puts his foot down and doesn’t let Disney brass have creative control because Marvel is now owned by Disney…ugh!
meh. They can’t think of anything good themselves, so they rehash someone else’s ideas.
Lame.
whom are they kidding?!?!?! you are right on the money!
It’s really sad that WB is proud of the fact that are going to ‘reboot’ the show. Like rebooting something is a good thing.
To me, rebooting is something you do to something that isn’t working – like a frozen computer or a failed film franchise.
Buffy definitely ain’t broken.
Does this kill any chances of future series of other characters like the rumored ‘Ripper’ series?
Who cares? We’ve got 7 seasons of “Buffy” and 5 seasons of “Angel” and pretty good (if sometimes WILDLY uneven) comic. As far as I’m concerned, that’s the Buffy I’ll always love and nothing Fox can do at this point will ever fuck that up. Remake away!
If Joss Whedon isn’t involved than I don’t want to see any Buffy reboots. But how about Warner Bros. try something crazy like, oh, I don’t know… A BRAND NEW IDEA? They’d probably break into hives.
WARNER BROSâ€™ FRANKENSTEIN ATTEMPT TO RECREATE STEPHENIE MEYER
THE GREATEST INSULT is the Warner Brosâ€™ GENDER WAR for women fans. It does not matter whether you are Twilight fan or not, hiring an actress to write the screenplay for Buffy (just to give the project a female writer) is an insult to female audience members. Why not hire a female screenwriter, because the company wants to hire the woman THEY WANT not accidentally end up validating women as screenwriters. To be clearer Meyer was the book series writer, Melissa Rosenberg was the screenwriter for the films. Obviously we need to wait to see who the female director is that Warner Bros will hire to simulate Director Catherine Hardwick. Some may be amazed how petty creativity can be pertaining to Hollywood decision-making.
For more information:
[thwi.wordpress.com]
Write a comment…this is bittersweet, im happy thr doing a buffy reboot but w/o joss, im just not sure, he made such an amazing franchise w/o him i just dont know, i hope they come to thr senses & realize its not buffy w/o joss, it just straight up isnt