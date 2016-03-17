Warner Bros. Picks Wonder Woman Writer For DC’s Lobo Movie

Whether it's a response to Marvel's success with Deadpool or not, we finally have some movement on the previously announced Lobo movie from Warner Bros. They've decided to hire their Wonder Woman screenwriter to bring the bastich to the big screen.

The Wrap had the exclusive on this one saying writer/actor Jason Fuchs will continue his relationship with Warner Bros. by adapting yet another DC Comics property.

While many will undoubtedly say this project is seeing movement again thanks to Deadpool, it's been in the works for quite a while. Back in 2009, Guy Ritchie was attached to the Lobo adaptation, which probably would have worked out pretty great if Warner Bros. had it together at that point. Ritche eventually went to create more Sherlock for them instead.

Lobo was created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen in the 80s as sort of a Wolverine/Punisher parody. An 80s-style rocker, bounty hunter, anti-hero who loves boobs, beer, and bad language. His name literally means “he who devours your entrails and thoroughly enjoys it.” Which is awesome. And he loves space dolphins.

The Wrap says “Insiders suggest that Fuchs will start from scratch with his own take on Lobo – an alien who works as an interstellar mercenary and bounty hunter…Brad Peyton (San Andreas) signed on to direct Lobo and rewrite Don Payne”s script in April 2012, with Joel Silver and Akiva Goldsman producing.”

As it stands, the current DC Comics film slate does not include Lobo:

March 25, 2016: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice August 5, 2016: Suicide Squad June 23, 2017: Wonder Woman November 17, 2017: Justice League, Part 1 March 23, 2018: The Flash July 27, 2018: Aquaman April 5, 2019: Shazam June 14, 2019: Justice League, Part 2 April 3, 2020: Cyborg June 19, 2020: Green Lantern Corps

And while it's fantastic Warner Bros. saw the value in giving their most famous female character a solo film early on in their slate, it would be great if we got another female character (Batgirl, Vixen, Birds of Prey, Zatanna) greenlit before giving a date to Lobo.

Lobo has been in past adaptations like Superman: The Animated Series, Justice League, and Young Justice for Warner. They even made a very brief mention of him in a recent CBS Supergirl episode. But in the comics, Lobo has undergone a makeover recently and we don't know which version they'll be moving forward with for the film. (Bets on the male model version?)

So who will play Lobo? There was a time the role was linked to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (which would have been fantastic) but Warner has since nabbed him to play Black Adam (I also would have preferred him for Shazam). Anyone you see in the role?