Warner Bros. planning to announce a series of DC films expected to include ‘Justice League’

(CBR) Following Marvel Studios' success with its line of movies that built up to the first “Avengers” film, the question of when Warner Bros. would follow-up with a similar line built around the Justice League has always seemed to be a matter of “when” rather than “if.”

A profile of Kevin Tsujihara, Warner Bros. CEO, in the New York Times suggests that the studio will take a more “aggressive” approach to bringing the DC Comics universe to the screen.

In particular, reporter Brooks Barnes notes that Tsujihara said “a film series will be announced in the near future,” and that “it is expected to include a 'Justice League' movie.” This is following the slate of television programs recently announced by Warner, which include “The Flash” and “Gotham.”

The DC characters aren't the only franchise mentioned in the article. It also notes that Tsujihara was key in convincing “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling to adapt the “HP” spinoff book “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” into “three megamovies” set in New York “about seven decades before the arrival of Mr. Potter and his pals,” the article states.

“When I say he made ‘Fantastic Beasts” happen, it isn”t P.R.-speak but the literal truth,” Rowling told the NYT. “We had one dinner, a follow-up telephone call, and then I got out the rough draft that I”d thought was going to be an interesting bit of memorabilia for my kids and started rewriting!”