Warner Bros prepares ‘Gangster Squad’ reshoots in response to Aurora tragedy

Warner Bros. is in a no-win situation on this one.
Almost as soon as executives awoke on Friday morning, Warner began asking theaters to remove all of the current trailers for “Gangster Squad” from theaters since one of the key images from those trailers is a shootout inside a movie theater. Warner Bros. felt that it would be insensitive to leave the ads in general circulation right now, and the decision seems like the right one to make the morning after something as horrible and senseless as the Aurora, CO shootings.
Now comes word that Warner Bros. plans to remove the sequence from the movie completely. Looking at the original trailers, the scene appeared to take place in the Chinese Theater, where armed men standing behind the screen open fire with machine guns, marching through the ragged holes in the screen while firing into the audience. It’s a stylish image, and looked like it was executed well.
The studio had just started early screenings of the movie, and they seemed happy with it. The movie is still planned for a September 7th release, which means they’ll have to scramble to get the reshoots finished, especially since it’s supposed to be a fairly major sequence that comes near the end of the movie.
Ultimately, Warner is making the wrong decision for the right reasons. They are expressing a sense of empathy for the victims and the families of the victims, and they are doing their best to behave in a responsible manner. The problem is that the film will still be the film ten years from now, and making a decision to do a major overhaul for this reason seems reactionary. They may feel like they don’t have a choice, but if they end up hurting the film, it’s not going to matter that they made a gesture.
There have been attempts this weekend to draw a line between the actions of the shooter and the movie that was being shown at the theater, and we always see this sort of rush to create a connection when we have this sort of tragedy happen. It is intellectually dishonest, though, and I suspect that even the people who push this particular agenda know that they’ve wrong. In this case, I saw someone suggest that the “toxic culture of the fanboy” had something to do with the actions of the shooter, and that is a bizarre, specious jump for anyone to make. Mental illness and ready access to weapons are the things we should be discussion, and rather than rush to condemn any subculture for the actions of one broken individual, and instead of quickly changing movies to protect the sensibilities of audiences, we should be focused on helping the community that was damaged by this incident, and on reaching out to support the families who lost loved ones.
We’ll see what happens in the next few weeks, and whether or not this has an impact on the film’s release.
Great points Drew. It’s also kind of disingenuous to remove certain scenes from movies and TV shows or delay their release, only to go back to business as usual 6 months or a year later when sensitivity isn’t as high. I’d never suggest that media should be censored for fear of someone copying what’s depicted on screen or in print, but unless a company makes a consistent effort to change the way they do things, it’s only going to look like they’re altering course for purely temporary PR purposes.
I wish they wouldn’t alter it, but you know that if they release the movie as is all conversation will be directed towards that one scene; no doubt with several of the more reactionary (read: idiotic) commentator thinking the scene was directly inspired by the incident.
As you said Drew, it’s a no win.
Sad. This was probably the best scene of the movie. Saw this about 3 months ago at a test screening and it is a piece of crap, but the theater scenes was probably the most memorable scene in the whole film. I was really hoping for another LA Confidential, but this GS was way too stylized and comic booky with a truly atrocious Sean Penn performance where it seems like he is channeling something from Dick Tracey.
So they’re keeping a bad movie bad?
Hey Drew,
Is the 2nd look TDKR piece still on track for today? Or are you looking to put some distance between the events of friday night and when it’s less (for lack of a better term) awkward to discuss the merits of the film again
I feel you’ve missed the boat on this one, Drew.
It would be supremely arrogant for an artist/director/company to not see that real life events have completely changed the original context of this scene. It looked like a well done scene – sorry that it has to go, but actual human tragedy trumps fictional drama every time. Saying that an artwork is more important than the reality it draws on is misplacing your priorities. The challenge now is for “Gangster Squad” to get to work and come up with something even better.
PS. This isn’t the first time events have forced movies to change. “Men in Black II” wasn’t ruined by relocating the climax from the World Trade Center to the Statue of Liberty. Edits to “Spiderman” or “Lilo and Stitch” after 9/11 didn’t ruin them either. If anything, they hold up better without the unintentional reference to the twin towers tragedy.
I disagree…We have a tendency in our culture to try and whitewash over points in history we don’t like. If I had actual faith that the director/writer of the film was doing it from a creative standpoint, or out of a sincere sense of trying to not cause the people in Colorado more pain, it’s commendable. When it’s to avoid bad press/public relations, it’s just PR work.
Completely disagree. Human tragedy is just that: tragedy. Art is art. Removing imagery from art that could draw parallels to tragedy does not mean the tragedy never happened. This is completely reactionary, just like the WTC image removals back in ’01 were. Shelve the movie for now. There’s no reason it can’t be released a year later and still do decent business.
God FUCKING dammit, this was the SPECIFIC SCENE in the trailer that made me want to see the movie in the first place! I would rather see the film’s release delayed by six months or more out of sensitivity to the Aurora tragedy than have the scene removed entirely. They’d better include an option to watch the unaltered version of the film on Blu-Ray. How infuriating.
It really is a tough situation for them. I could see there being a “director’s cut” released at some point, but at this point it’s either scrap the film or risk having people turn on it for insensitivity.
I think it’s the right thing to do. Your article presumes this could be an instant classic, which is wrong anyway.
Drew, you are by far, my favorite movie blogger. Ever.
It’s a good idea to take down the trailer but September should be enough distance for the movie. Or reschedule it at the end of the year at Oscar time.
Warner Bros. also went through that controversy about “Natural Born Killers” when killers were “inspired” by the movie. The debate about where the buck stops will never end.
I see your point but disagree Drew. I think given the circumstances of the shooting and the timing of this release it is a sensible and sensitive cut to make.
I take your point that in 10 years the memory of the shooting will have well and truly faded while the film goes on, but that doesn’t change the fact that right now such a scene is unthinkable, even if unintentional, and especially for those closest to this tragedy.
I also agree that the debate should be around mental illness and gun control, not the merits of a PG-13 film.
This is about money, plain and simple. If they released the movie as-is, it would get a lot of bad press and make 90% of audiences very uncomfortable.
This is knee jerk horseshit of the lowest order and Warner’s should be ashamed of themselves for letting this waste of skin impact anything.
Maybe in a few years they’ll release the “Uncensored Original Director’s Cut” on DVD.
This is a bit odd, but when I saw Moonrise Kingdom on Sunday afternoon, the theater actually showed the Gangster Squad trailer that has supposedly been pulled from theaters. It didn’t bother me particularly, but I looked around at the audience to see if anyone minded, and it didn’t seem like anyone even noticed the parallels. Of course this was a smaller, more adult audience, and showing that trailer before Dark Knight would be a different story. But I doubt that most audiences who would go see a gangster movie in September would object to that scene.
On the other hand, I do understand why they made the decision they did, and I don’t blame them. I’m just saying that people’s memories are short.
Had Inglorious Basterds been the movie that we are talking about, would you expect Quentin to change it? This movie was done and dusted waiting t9 be released.
We have to be able to see that the incident was an act of a mad man and it has nothing to do with anything else.
It would be a different story If a filmmaker made a movie with a scene depicting what happened in the shooting in his future project.
Look let’s get something straight about this shooting. This was a result of our culture increasingly raising the importance of celebrity to such high prominence that if you don’t exist on the web or television then you really don’t matter. This guy wanted the fame that the media affords to an individuals who commit such heinous crimes. This is another prime example of how out of whack our priorities are as a society. Manson. Gacy. Dahmer. For Chrissakes they have a museum in Niagara falls dedicated to these dregs of society along with trading cards. That’s all you need to know about this. Yes we have a gun problem, yes there is an abundance of violence in almost every single entertainment platform there is, but those are just pieces to a larger problem. Our pop culture and the people we celebrate are the real elephants in the room.
You can’t root for the film without sounding insensitive. So I won’t try to. I hope none of the actors agree to the reshoots. As Artists they should have enough Integrity to stick to an original vision, and Exec’s as Warner Bros should grow a pair.
I guess Warner Bros & the filmmakers should discuss whether or not it is a pivotal scene. Say in 1987, there had been a mass shooting at a railway station, would Paramount have asked Brian de Palma to alter The Untouchables railway station shootout between Ness, Stone & the gangsters, with the baby & pram going down the staircase?
Like you say, it’s a no win situation….if the film is any good, I would delay it’s release a few months…it will still stand the test of time.
Interesting that you didn’t comment upon the fact that you Drew are doing a similar thing. You have not yet run a TDKR second look. I assume because of the events that occurred in Aurora. My question is why? Just run it already. It seems you guys have made a wrong decision as well