Two more ‘Lego Movie’ sequels are reportedly being built

The tiny Lego universe is about to get a whole lot bigger.

Warner Bros. has staked out May 25, 2018 and May 24, 2019 as release dates for two untitled animated films.

Although noting has been confirmed, the two mystery films are said to be the third and fourth films in the expanding “Lego Movie” franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After “The Lego Movie” earned a huge $468 million worldwide, the studio wasted no time in developing the spin-off “Ninjago” for 2016 and “The Lego Movie 2” for 2017. Therefore, a third and fourth film (or another spin-off) doesn't come as that much of a surprise.

The scheduling of the untitled animated films comes just a day after Warner Bros. unveiled an ambitious superhero schedule, including plans to move “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice” up by three months.

“Lego Movie” featured the voices of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Ferrell, Morgan Freeman, and Will Arnett as Batman, most of whom will likely return for future installments.

Chris McKay, who served as animation co-director on the first film, will direct the sequel, while Phil Lord and Chris Miller will stay on as producers.

“The Lego Movie 2” hits theaters May 26, 2017.