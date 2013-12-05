Warner Bros reportedly eyeing Callan Mulvey for ‘Man of Steel 2’ villain

(CBR) In all of the excitement Wednesday about the casting of “Fast & Furious” actress Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in Zack Snyder”s untitled “Man of Steel” sequel, a potentially major detail has been skipped over: a lead on the film”s villain.

Within its casting report, Variety slips in that Warner Bros. is eyeing “Zero Dark Thirty” and “300: Rise of the Empire” actor Callan Mulvey to play the film”s unnamed antagonist.

Of course, that doesn”t mean the actor is a lock, but it indicates he”s on the list, and perhaps represents the type of actor the studio is looking for: someone in his mid- to late 30s, athletic, with an intense presence. Not even close to being a “name” actor, either. It”s an interesting direction if Mulvey is being considered for the villain role, as opposed to a villain role, as many expected some higher-profile actors to take that spot (see earlier rumors about Bryan Cranston, Mark Strong, et al).

But to reiterate, it”s early days yet. Mulvey is a name and type that Warner Bros. is looking for, quite possibly nothing more than that. Nevertheless, it”s a detail that shouldn”t be overlooked amid the Wonder Woman announcement.

Starring Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Laurence Fishburne and Gal Gadot, the “Man of Steel “sequel flies into theaters on July 17, 2015.