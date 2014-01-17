Warner Bros. shifts Zack Snyder’s Superman/Batman film to 2016

Warner Brothers’ untitled Superman/Batman film has has its release date pushed back to 2016, “allowing the filmmakers time to realize fully their vision, given the complex visual nature of the story,” the studio says.
Previously set for July 17, 2015, the Zack Snyder follow-up to “Man of Steel” will now open on May 6, 2016. Warner Brothers also moved fast to fill that 2015 space, slotting in Joe Wright’s untitled Peter Pan adventure for July 17.
In the announcement, WB President of Domestic Distribution Dan Fellman states, “We are happy to take advantage of these coveted summer dates, which are perfect for two of our biggest tentpole releases. We share the
fans” excitement to see DC Comics” most popular figures, Superman and Batman, together on the big screen for the first time, which will now be arriving in theatres in May 2016. Peter Pan has delighted people of every generation for more than a century, so we are thrilled to bring him
back to the screen next summer for today”s moviegoers.”
The Superman/Batman film features Henry Cavill refilling the tights as Superman, as well as Amy Adams, Laurence Fishburne and Diane Lane returning from the first Snyder movie. Ben Affleck is playing Batman/Bruce Wayne, while Gal Gadot is another new addition as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman. An almost unfathomable number of additional actors and castmembers have been linked to the high profile project, but nobody else is confirmed.
Your busy July 2015 still includes Paramount’s new “Terminator” film, Universal’s animated “Minions” and Edgar Wright’s “Ant-Man.”
May of 2016 is fairly crowded already, though. Whatever Batman/Superman ends up being called, it’s going up against an currently untitled Marvel film on May 6, while an “Alice In Wonderland” sequel and “X-Men: Apocalypse” are listed for the end of the month.
Obviously, this is all tentative and subject to change!
What do you think will happen with the May 6 Marvel movie? Will Marvel forfeit the spot for the first time in a long time or will they hold that spot and try to make DC back off? Is it possible for both of them to come out on the same day?
One of the two are going to flinch! Too much money at stake to play chicken. With DC moving Batman/Superman once already, my guess is they’re not going to budge, and Disney will flinch with the Marvel movie.
My totally uneducated hunch — This is Drew’s department! — is that if the Mystery Marvel Movie isn’t a clear brand, they’ll flinch. Like if it’s “Iron Man 4” (it isn’t), they’d keep the slot. But if it’s “Squirrel Girl” (it isn’t), they’d have to move it out of the way…
-Daniel
I’d be willing to bet one will move, but it’s not even a case of who will flinch first. That date is 2 years away, and one or both may want or need to move again over that time period for more production reasons. If we get much closer to that date and no one has moved yet, I think one of them will reschedule for a different month.
How is this going to impact Affleck’s other movies that he was developing with WB, such as Live by Night? Or is this WB’s way of recasting Batman without losing Affleck’s loyalty to the studio?
Jake – Well, I’d suspect it’s not the latter.
-Daniel
So, for everyone speculating just last week that we’d be seeing the suit or Affleck in the suit “sooner rather than later,” is that even remotely likely now, or will they wait to play that card a bit longer?