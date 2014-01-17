Warner Bros. shifts Zack Snyder’s Superman/Batman film to 2016

Warner Brothers’ untitled Superman/Batman film has has its release date pushed back to 2016, “allowing the filmmakers time to realize fully their vision, given the complex visual nature of the story,” the studio says.

Previously set for July 17, 2015, the Zack Snyder follow-up to “Man of Steel” will now open on May 6, 2016. Warner Brothers also moved fast to fill that 2015 space, slotting in Joe Wright’s untitled Peter Pan adventure for July 17.

In the announcement, WB President of Domestic Distribution Dan Fellman states, “We are happy to take advantage of these coveted summer dates, which are perfect for two of our biggest tentpole releases. We share the

fans” excitement to see DC Comics” most popular figures, Superman and Batman, together on the big screen for the first time, which will now be arriving in theatres in May 2016. Peter Pan has delighted people of every generation for more than a century, so we are thrilled to bring him

back to the screen next summer for today”s moviegoers.”

The Superman/Batman film features Henry Cavill refilling the tights as Superman, as well as Amy Adams, Laurence Fishburne and Diane Lane returning from the first Snyder movie. Ben Affleck is playing Batman/Bruce Wayne, while Gal Gadot is another new addition as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman. An almost unfathomable number of additional actors and castmembers have been linked to the high profile project, but nobody else is confirmed.

Your busy July 2015 still includes Paramount’s new “Terminator” film, Universal’s animated “Minions” and Edgar Wright’s “Ant-Man.”

May of 2016 is fairly crowded already, though. Whatever Batman/Superman ends up being called, it’s going up against an currently untitled Marvel film on May 6, while an “Alice In Wonderland” sequel and “X-Men: Apocalypse” are listed for the end of the month.

Obviously, this is all tentative and subject to change!

Stay tuned for more details.