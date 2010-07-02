Warner Brothers teases a ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’ One Sheet

#Harry Potter
07.02.10 8 years ago
Bad things are about to happen at Hogwarts and they’re going to happen in two parts. That’s the sort of knowledge that even non-readers can glean from the new teaser one sheet for “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.”
Released by Warner Brothers on Friday (July 2), the post features a cool “HP7” logo and some evocative imagery of what certainly appears to be Hogwarts in flames. 
The tag line threatens “It All Ends Here” and lets fans know that “Part I” will be released in 2010 (November 19, to be exact) with “Part II” hitting theaters in the summer of 2011 (July 15, to be exact). 
Check out the first “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” teaser trailer here. 
And take a gander at the new one sheet:

