Warner starts to assemble their ‘Justice League’ by hiring a screenwriter

It can be a double-edged sword for a screenwriter to find themselves suddenly “hot,” because with that heat comes a certain degree of expectation, and considering how little control writers really have over the end result of their labors, you can do everything right and still end up with your head on the chopping block once a film is actually finished.
Take Will Beall, for example. So far, that first trailer for “Gangster Squad” is fairly persuasive, and the script garnered enough buzz that every young actor in Hollywood was fighting to get cast in the ensemble period piece. Warner Bros. obviously had a good experience with Beall overall because they hired him to write their “Lethal Weapon” reboot, and they also have him hard at work trying to finally solve “Logan’s Run” for Nicolas Winding Refn and Ryan Gosling. Beall’s been annointed by the studio, so it is little wonder that they have turned to him to help figure out a project that may well be the single most important in-development project at Warner Bros. right now.
Like “Logan’s Run,” there have been many attempts at making a “Justice League” movie over the last decade or so, and all of those attempts have failed. At one point, George Miller actually had WETA hard at work on costumes and effects tests, and they got as far as casting folks like Common as the Green Lantern, Armie Hammer as Batman, and Adam Brody as the Flash. While that cast has always had good things to say about the film they almost made and the WETA team seemed heartbroken that they weren’t going to get to do some of the more radical things they had planned, I’ve also talked to many people who were baffled by the script and who felt that Warner Bros. dodged a bullet when they didn’t make it.
Whatever the case, I’m guessing they’re going to start over with development now that Will Beall has been brought on to write a “Justice League” film, and that “The Avengers” is going to be a big part of the conversation they have in the weeks and months ahead. If Warner hopes to have even one small part of the impact that “The Avengers” did with their “Justice League,” they’re going to have to hope they get all the characters right. After all, their ability to spin off The Flash, Wonder Woman, or even a new version of Batman is going to be depend largely on how well the public reacts to this new version of the characters, and they all need to make an impression for this to work.
I don’t envy Warner with their DC projects right now. Marvel has pretty much consistently spanked them for the last few years, and while “The Dark Knight Rises” looks great and I’m hearing some really intriguing things about “Man Of Steel,” those films also benefit from having strong voices like Zack Snyder and Christopher Nolan in the mix. You can’t just throw money at a problem like “Justice League.” It’s going to take a filmmaker who is deeply passionate about the project and a script that manages to serve its many masters well.
Good luck, Mr. Beall. You’re going to need it.
Could you please review the George Miller script, Drew?
Come on, you got Abrams’ Superman script…
I would take a look at Grant Morrison’s run on “JLA” and model it after that. Grant used Batman as the wild card who wins by thinking ahead and being prepared for any situation, which is not only fun but different from the Nolan version.
Grant also used some excellent villains, like the red Martians and Lex Luthor leading the Injustice League, both of which had an intricate plan to win. Outside of Nolan’s Batman, the recent DC movies could have used a little intricacy.
Of course, the animated Justice League adventures are good too, with Darkseid well used.
Here’s a link to the treatment for the George Miller Justice League movie. I think it’s pretty good, and owes a lot to the Rock Of Ages and Infinite Crisis storylines.
THIS. They need a real good Grant Morrison Multiverse treatment. Could bring together Nolan’s Batman, Snyder’s Superman, etc – and/or other iterations – while also remaining canon-friendly, open-ended, and distinct from what Marvel is doing.
I don’t see a film of this magnitude working as a live action movie using completely different actors than their standalone films.
I don’t think audiences would buy into that, they’d consider it another unnecessary reboot of some sort.
Also, what happens when people like JLA’s Supe better than Snyder’s or when the inevitable hate parade from the Nolan fan base goes after their batman?
With Christian Bale adamant he’ll never wear the Batsuit again, it might be the perfect time to introduce a new Bruce Wayne. The new Supes could easily appear in a JLA movie, as could Ryan Reynolds if they wanted.
I agree. Batman, o.k., that’s understandable since Bale’s said he’s done with it. Superman, it sounds like they are simultaneously creating two different “universes” and using two different Superman (Supermen?).
Which is funny because a big part of what made Avengers work at least leading up to it was how they planned all the pieces to build up to the big event and although I haven’t seen Avengers yet (I plan to, just haven’t been to a theater in a while) it sounds like they are springboarding the other movies to go off of that. Point being, they are building a cohesive world where the characters all exist and sort of enhance the larger unifying world.
Then you have DC. They are creating the Justice League characters in their own stand-alone films in a vacuum. They seem to be doing that intentionally. Again, Batman? Sure, at this point what choice do they have? Superman? It sure sounded like the big Superman movie was going to be intentionally in another universe. That makes no sense to me. As for the JLU movie? It seems rushed and thrown together with no real build-up to it. The exact opposite of the intricately planned Marvel route. It might still work, it might be great. However, it would almost certainly be BETTER if they built it up as something special where the characters you knew from their own stand-alone films joined for some actual reason with the characters/actors you knew.
I know it is not real life. I also wonder if maybe I have not outgrown mainstream comics. I also hate reboots and gratuitous sequels to movies that worked better/best as stand-alone concepts. Still, when done right, these funny books and stories (the animated JLU or Batman: The Animated Series for instance) are so good and have a gravity and consequences that seem absent when they have multi-verses and reboots this or retcons that.
I never said Bale would be the problem, the fans of Nolan’s batman would be though. Theyre a plague on the internet and throw huge fits any time another superhero movie is even mentioned. I cant see them quietly, patiently reserving judgment lmao
I know why Warner Bros. thinks they need to do this, but they need to understand that this is not going to be The Avengers for a lot of reasons. That’s not to say that a Justice League movie couldn’t make a lot of money for the studio if done well, but there’s a fine line here between a monster success and an expensive bomb.
I was sort of hoping for a Max Landis or even Geoff Johns. Somehone that would get the fanboys pumped immediately, like when Marvel announced Joss as director.
Gangster Squad looks fun, but this is still sort of a “wait and see” announcement.
Warners and DC will never get it right, I’m afraid. Their first step, selecting Nolan to spearhead the Superman reboot after his success with Batman, is a curious one. I know Nolan has said it was Goyer who sold him on Superman, with a take on the character he could understand, but that is at the core of the problem with Nolan. He can’t just look at the character (Superman) as he is and want to deal with him. These characters have had to be bent to his POV. I love his Batman movies. I don’t feel the character is at all compromised as he has always been a self-made hero and placing him in the “real world” works.
He has been clear that Man of Steel and Dark Knight do not exist in the same universe. My interpretation of that is he needs the intellectual separation to deal with Superman at all. I have no idea what Man of Steel will end up being. I love the casting of Henry Cavill and the supporting cast is very strong. I do not like the muscle suit or the costume design at all. I’m concerned we will get more of the Watchmen/Sucker Punch Snyder than the Dawn of the Dead Snyder, and I don’t think that stylization works at all for Superman. His universe should be every bit as grounded as Batman’s or The Avengers. The spectacular does not come from overwrought art direction, but what these charcaters do within a naturalistic environment. Otherwise it’s a cartoon.
Then there’s Green Lantern… oy.
Clearly, there is no unified vision at Warners to begin with. Which makes it a bit hard to imagine what a Justice League would even be at this point.
As fantastic and successful as Avengers is, would it have been as big a hit without the preceding movies building the world around them? My wife has not watched any of the Marvel movies. She loved Avengers and now wants to see Iron Man. A singular bit of anecodtal evidence that reverse engineering the Marvel method might work. But I still believe Avengers benefitted greatly from the shorthand available to them by establishing these characters backgrounds in other films. It allowed them to get to the action without having to set up who is who and why they’re there.
Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman are all pretty well established in our culture. Most people could identify them visually and know what they are, without all of the minutiae of 70+ years of stories. I see exectuives at Warners saying, well who is this ? How is the audience going to get what he/she’s about? Do the executives push more character exposition into the story at the expense of the action or the plot? Or does that mean the rest of the League gets “Hawkeyed”? (They’re there, but who are they?)
Frankly, I would tap someone like Morrison or the team from the animation department to draft the story or at least work with the screenwriter to make certain that the characters are authenthic. They need someone capable of the shorthand defining these characters in limited time. More than that, though, I would come up with a plan where “money grubbing” isn’t one of the first things that pops into my head. DC and Warner actually have an advantage over Marvel Studios. They’re entire comic universe is in play. They don’t have control split between 3 or 4 different studios. They can use anyone at any time. Which bodes well for B’wana Beast fans.
I just don’t believe they have any vision, other than the billion dollars they didn’t earn. And I don’t see long-lasting success coming from that.
I agree with letting people who worked on the cartoon work on the movie. The Justice League cartoon is awesome
>”He has been clear that Man of Steel and Dark Knight do not exist in the same universe….Then there’s Green Lantern…oy….Clearly, there is no unified vision at Warners to begin with….As fantastic and successful as Avengers is, would it have been as big a hit without the preceding movies building the world around them?”
This points up the #1 problem a JLA movie has: They are effectively starting from scratch. The Avengers was a matter of assembling (ha!) a bunch of established characters from five previous movies and as minor as Black Widow was in Iron Man 2, she wasn’t a fresh face. Basically they just had to add Hawkeye and Maria Hill to the mix and she was so minor it was a non-factor.
JLA doesn’t have enough to start with because only half of the gang has been set up and Green Lantern almost doesn’t count. Superman’s being re-re-rebooted or something, but we know who Superman is. Even having who would be the fifth actor of the modern Batman era (no, Adam West doesn’t count) isn’t so bad because we’re on our sixth James Bond; we know who the character is.
But what of the rest? Wonder Woman was a TV show three decades ago; Flash was a barely-remembered blip; Aquaman was a joke on Entourage. Where Avengers even had Thor’s leftover villain, a JLA movie would have to introduce half of the crew from scratch as well as tell its story. What are the odds of a movie comprised of three origin stories AND the team-up working? Exactly.
Also, having uber-nerd deity Joss Whedon writing and directing Avengers was the secret sauce that made it work. He was able to prevent it from being little more than “Tony Stark and His Heroic Sidekicks” – do we honestly believe that a JLA movie wouldn’t have Batman and Superman occupying 75% of the show?
I agree with a lot of what you said, @defref, but to dismiss Aquaman by virtue of him being a joke on Entourage seems specious.
I mean, the whole series was a joke. Who cares what a nimrod series goofs on?
My point is that Aquaman has had no live-action presence of its own in a serious manner, unlike the other five in their various forms.
The characters’ of comics have two dimensions only,unlike human characters.James Bond has many sequels,but think of Superman & Batman.Comic Hero will not turn into a money making machine forever.
“The characters’ of comics have two dimensions only”
Then you my friend are reading the wrong comics. That is, if you even read comics and aren’t bashing them based on preconceived notions.
Try reading Invincible by Kirkman/Ottley, or anyone of the multitude of non-superhero based books – I’d recommend Strangers in Paradise by Terry Moore to anyone with a pulse.
On the one hand, I’m inclined to point out the deep characterization in Neil Gaiman’s Sandman, The Watchmen by Alan Moore (or really most anything he’s written), books like The Walking Dead, Invincible, or even some of the better written issues/runs of Batman, Superman, and the like. That said, then I’m forced to admit most comic writing does end up pretty flat. Even when great things DO happen, they have to make it so convoluted and keep characters from growing by retconning the crap out everything, making it really a Skrull that did it, so-and-so dies but just kidding!, or Mephisto magically erasing everything so you can have Peter Parker date somebody else. Overall I disagree with Myint, there are lots of great comics with fully developed characters. However I do find myself regularly disenfranchised when Marvel & DC pull these kinds of shenanigans.
I feel your pain Dave, well, to an extent anyway.
Luckily for me I guess, I never caught the M/DC superhero bug when I was getting into comics, all those characters with 20-30-40+ years of history, I didn’t know where to start, so I didn’t LOL
I did get the Legends of the Dark Knight series DC started, until after a few years they broke their promise about it not crossing over with the other titles, and I’ve got some of the modern classics like DK Returns, Marvels, Sandman, Watchmen etc etc, but over the years as I learned more about how M/DC operate, the awful history of exploitation they both have, of the creators, their “I.P.” (as I’m sure they refer to it as), and by extension the very customers that support them (and largely continue to this day AFAICS), added to the whole “event” crossover cycle, which has now been expanded to include pre & post storylines, plus the retcons & not-really-dead fake-outs you mentioned … well a few years ago I made a concious decision to drop all M/DC from my pull list (with the exception of some of the creator owned Icon imprint titles M has put out recently) & I don’t regret it one single bit :D
Damn, that’s been rattling around in my head for few years now, feels good to get it out :D
This movie should be good but it won’t leave the impact that The Avengers did. We’ve only seen Batman, Superman and Green Lantern. There was no potential build up or connections between each movie. If this isn’t done, The Justice League going to lack so much when it’s released. It would have to live up to the hype that each of the MARVEL movies had and even more so with The Avengers.
For God’s sake, WB. Just give this to Bruce Timm and Paul Dini already.
Stop being so sane, you’re on the internet!
figured the Avengers would get warner’s to try again for the jl but after all the other attempts will believe it when it happens as long as they do not try to do what david kelly did with wonder woman like cast another adrien patikie . plus this means warner’s would be breaking their vow of not having batman and super man team up in live action due to fear it would dilute both franchises.
I know I’m late to the party here but I figured I’d throw in my two cents anyway.
I’ll believe this when I see it. George Miller’s JLA movie was “this close” to shooting and WB pulled the plug. Thank God.
And WB needs to be very careful because if they blow this, they will kill any standalone film franchise for Wonder Woman, Flash, etc.
But what this story, along with the Jonah Hex and Green Lantern failures and the pending Lobo flop tell me, is that the execs at WB have no respect at all for their DC characters.
I now realize that as much as we praise the writers and directors of the Harry Potter franchise for turning out great films, it’s really JK Rowling that deserves the lions share of the credit. She had veto power over everything. Her contract allowed her to keep the idiot suits away.
There is no one over at WB like that for DC.
Diane Nelson? Please.
She either has no power, in which case why are they paying her? Or she’s incompetent.
So with no one to fight for the integrity of the characters we’ll end up with stupid shit like a PG Lobo coming to Earth and teaming up with a 9 year old girl.
So I don’t think the JLA will happen, or if it is done it will be crap.
But if they were serious about making a great film, I don’t think the characters having individual movies is a necessity. We’ve had movies in the past with multiple characters that worked out just fine. (Seven Samurai, The Wild Bunch, Pulp Fiction, Star Wars, etc.)
What they need is to get a screenwriter that is a fan of the characters more than anything. Where they went wrong with Green Lantern story wise was they hired screenwriters who were not fans, and then had Geoff Johns do a polish. They should have done it the other way around.
I also think they should follow Grant Morrison’s take on the team. He gave an interview once where he described the JLA as “forces of nature.” They’re Demi-Gods who handle world shattering crises because only they can.
So assuming they get a good script, they need a good director to bring it to life. My choice?
Michael Bay.
I’m serious.
I know he’s hated by many film fans for various reasons, but the man knows how to shoot action like no one else and his films feel HUGE. These characters are larger than life and should be shot that way. I think Bay’s problem is he’s never had a really great script to work from. Although I really like The Rock and I think The Island is underrated.
Unfortunately, we’ll have another bad script and the whole thing will be shelved.
If the current JL comic series is any indication of how WB views these characters, any film version is sure to be a disaster.
As loath as I am to give Marvel credit for anything (I’m a lifelong DC guy), they approached “The Avengers” in a very smart way, by introducing the main characters in it in their own standalone (and well-made) films prior to its production and release. All live in a shared universe, etc. whereas the DC movies have no such connection. WB has basically screwed the pooch with their DC properties, in my opinion, by not adopting a similar approach.
Which is too bad, really, because the Batman films are absolutely fantastic, and I cannot wait until “Dark Knight Rises” comes out.