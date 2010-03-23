Watch: 10 things we’ve learned from ‘Clash of the Titans’

After the mammoth success of “Alice in Wonderland” and the expected strong opening of “How To Train Your Dragon” this weekend, Hollywood has its sights on Louis Leterrier’s remake of “Clash of the Titans” to break the box office when it opens early next month.

We haven’t had a chance to see Sam Worthington’s latest potential blockbuster yet, but Warner Bros. recently made a slew of new clips available and they were incredibly revealing. Check out the new previews below and some new rules that you should adhere to when making any voyages back to ancient times.



Don’t get dad mad

Nothing is worse than having your father be the almighty Zeus and really p.o’d at you. Not that the King of the Gods was any cooler to his own pop Cronus.





Sword fighting is a genetic trait

Note: If your mom or dad is a Greek god, chances are you can handle a sword very well without much preparation.

Demi-gods seem to be the keeper of secrets in ancient times

Io (Gemma Arterton) has (A) lived a long, long time, (B) isn’t intimidated by anyone (see below) and (C) really hasn’t taken the gift of immortality really well.





Demi-gods can also kick humans (or seemingly human) butts

Io has also appeared to pick up some fine butt-kicking skills over the years.

Perseus seems to have memorized King Leonidas’ battle speech from “300”

We like to be inspired by any brave warrior, but Perseus’ awkward moment with his comrades before taking on the evil Medusa seems awfully familiar to another Warner Bros release from a few years ago.

Medusa is one stone cold snake

When they say don’t look into her eyes, they aren’t kidding. Her breath doesn’t seem to be that pleasant either.

Gigantic scorpions are pretty hard to kill

You cut off a couple of limbs, but they keep going like the Energizer rabbit. Probably not the best monster to run into alone.





Gymnastics are important for any growing warrior

In ancient Greece, 360 degree flips appear to be essential techniques when taking out an opponent larger than yourself.

Mothers and daughters had their issues way back when

Yes, even Andromeda has body issues. Her mom may say she’s beautiful, but the princess just won’t believe it.

Poseidon’s offspring is really not that attractive

All we’re saying is that the Kracken must have had a really hard time at the playground as a kid.

“Clash of the Titans” opens nationwide in 3-D and IMAX 3-D on April 2. Find showtimes and get tickets here.