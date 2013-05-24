Watch: 14-year-old Tina’s Van Halen cover will blow your mind

05.24.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

Ladies and gentlemen, please allow me to present Tina S. Baby-faced and clad in an unassuming purple t-shirt, she appears to be an ordinary teenage girl. Maybe with a “Twilight” book in her backpack and a few tentative sext attempts on her phone. Who’s into songs by Justin Bieber and those One Direction gents. But Tina is not an ordinary teenage girl at all. She is a goddamn superhero guitar genius who absolutely shreds Van Halen’s “Eruption.” And she does it without ever once showing a hint of guitar face.

Also? Extra points for this not being a ukelele.

Around The Web

TAGSGUITARRenaud LouisServaisTina Svan halen

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP