Watch: 14-year-old Tina’s Van Halen cover will blow your mind

Ladies and gentlemen, please allow me to present Tina S. Baby-faced and clad in an unassuming purple t-shirt, she appears to be an ordinary teenage girl. Maybe with a “Twilight” book in her backpack and a few tentative sext attempts on her phone. Who’s into songs by Justin Bieber and those One Direction gents. But Tina is not an ordinary teenage girl at all. She is a goddamn superhero guitar genius who absolutely shreds Van Halen’s “Eruption.” And she does it without ever once showing a hint of guitar face.

Also? Extra points for this not being a ukelele.