Watch: 14-year-old Tina’s Van Halen cover will blow your mind

Ladies and gentlemen, please allow me to present Tina S. Baby-faced and clad in an unassuming purple t-shirt, she appears to be an ordinary teenage girl. Maybe with a “Twilight” book in her backpack and a few tentative sext attempts on her phone. Who’s into songs by Justin Bieber and those One Direction gents. But Tina is not an ordinary teenage girl at all. She is a goddamn superhero guitar genius who absolutely shreds Van Halen’s “Eruption.” And she does it without ever once showing a hint of guitar face.
Also? Extra points for this not being a ukelele.
That’s bloody awesome… but that doesn’t mean it’s “the best guitar player [we] have ever seen.” There are decidedly more difficult manoeuvres on the guitar than those shown in the clip.
Not hatin. Just sayin.
I agree, Eruption is very difficult but not the hardest out there. Although check out her youtube channel (Tina S) She has quite a few amazing videos there, all very impressive. Then you factor in that she is only 14, and you’d be lying if you didn’t think she is among some of the best guitar players out there today, not just for her age, but also in general
Awesome! But terrible writer. She did show guitar face stupid! Watch close before you write…
She can’t play it right. Prodigy my a$$!