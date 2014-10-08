Slayer’s ‘Raining Blood’ as covered by sock puppets: Get it while it’s hot

10.08.14 4 years ago

Do you like Slayer's “Raining Blood”? Yes? Then you'll probably, definitely like Stayner's “Raining Bleach,” a new parody (on the 28th anniversary of the thrash-metal group's landmark 1986 album!) in which a group of long-haired sock puppets tell the raw and real story of a red sock who pays the ultimate price after daring to infiltrate a group of his white brethren during a bleach cycle. “There will be no red survival / Your color is stripped awaaaaaay.” Tragic.

