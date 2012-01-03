Watch: A hunt for gold at the bottom of the sea from ‘Deadliest Catch’ creators

Just when you thought reality television had mined every dangerous job out there, the creators of “Deadliest Catch” have found another one worthy of a television series. The eight-part “Bering Sea Gold” (premieres Jan. 27 at 10 p.m. on Discovery Channel) follows four dredge operations as they hunt for gold on the bottom of the sea. It turns out glaciers have been dumping gold-rich sediment into the Bering Sea for millions of years, and it’s up to miners to scoop it up over the summer, before the water becomes too icy for diving. Watch a promo below and learn why hunting for gold (in this way, at least) is “stupidly dangerous.”

http://youtu.be/kRTmra_9eUM /

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Do you plan to watch “Bering Sea Gold”?