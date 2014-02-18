Watch a rare, pre-‘SNL’ clip of Chris Farley playing Matt Foley at Chicago’s Second City

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Chris Farley left us far too soon when he died tragically in 1997 at the age of 33, but luckily he left a ton of great material behind to remind us of just how talented he was during his “Saturday Night Live” heyday.

One of Farley’s most memorable characters, of course, was disheveled motivational speaker “Matt Foley” – you know, the one who lived in a van down by the river – and now Chicago comedy troupe Second City, where Farley got his start, has released a video of the late comedian playing the character before he ever debuted him on “SNL.” If you’re well-versed in all things Foley, you’ll know that it’s almost the exact same routine he used to introduce the character on the May 8, 1993 episode of the late-night sketch series, which aired nearly three years after this clip was filmed.

Check out the full video above, which also features future “Breaking Bad” star Bob Odenkirk (who co-created the character with Farley) and Farley’s future “SNL” co-star Tim Meadows.

