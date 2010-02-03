Watch: ABC’s preview of ‘We Are The World’ remake

ABC got the exclusive look inside the studio where stars were remaking the 1985 charity single “We Are the World,” and it’s as disparate as you could imagine.

There’s 15-year-old Justin Biebe next to 83-year-old Tony Bennett, as the anchors noted, and Celine Dion singing her solo. Lil Wayne took Bob Dylan’s solo and Janet Jackson stepped up to sing her late brother Michael’s.

Consider it Will.I.Am-ified, as a booming, hip-hop leaning beat plays behind the group. Obviously, this thing isn’t mixed yet, but the choir doesn’t seem to be as clear as the original.

In solidairty with the peformers and Haiti, we put one hand to our ear like we had studio monitors on and bobbed our head along.

The single will be released in 3D on the opening night of the Vancouver Winter Olympics, on NBC Feb. 12.