Watch: ‘Acthung Baby’ era of U2 revisited in ‘From the Sky Down’ clips

U2 mania continues with the twentieth anniversary of the groups’ landmark album “Achtung Baby.”

The band recently posted 3 clips from the upcoming docu “From the Sky Down,” which traces the making of the 1991 album. It was directed by Academy Award-winning director Davis Guggenheim (“An Inconvenient Truth”).

In the first clip (below), bassist Adam Clayton talks about the beginnings of the band and their lives after school.

The second clip finds drummer Larry Mullen being questioned by an East German police officer.

Finally, Guggenheim gushes over some rare, uncut 16mm footage of “Achtung Baby”-era Bono and The Edge.

“Achtung” was produced by Daniel Lanois and Brian Eno with Steve Lillywhite, and featured the hits “The Fly,” “Mysterious Ways,” “One,” “Even Better Than The Real Thing” and “Who”s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses.”

Also celebrating the album’s release is Q magazine’s brand new tribute collection which features new interpretations of the album’s songs by artists such as Jack White, Patti Smith, Depeche Mode and Damien Rice. Garbage’s take on “Wild Horses,” the group’s first studio recording in four years, can be heard here

U2 guitarist The Edge was featured in Guggenheim’s 2009 doc “It Might Get Loud,” which also starred Jack White of the White Stripes and Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page.

“From the Sky Down” is included in the 20th Anniversary Editions of “Achtung Baby,” available November 1. It will premiere on Showtime on Saturday, October 29th at 8pm/7 pm CT.

In addition to the film, the re-issues will include previously unreleased songs from the recording sessions, plus videos, remixes, b-sides and documentary footage.